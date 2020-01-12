advertisement

Barangay Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone talked about how much exhaustion would mean for both teams after being at a PBA Governors’ Cup Finals game in Lucena City just two nights earlier. But that didn’t seem to be true for Stanley Pringle, who dropped 17 points in the third section to help the Gin Kings beat Meralco on Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao and make a 1-1 decision out of conviction.

“He broke away tonight. And if it comes loose, that’s what you see, ”said Cone about Pringle, who finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists when the crowd-pleasers regained the lead in the Best of Seven duel.

“He really is a difference maker,” added Cone.

In front of 16,001 spectators, the Kings were even 23 points ahead of competing against Meralco in the fourth race.

Japeth Aguilar was once again a force and scored 23 blocks, seven blocks ahead of Justin Brownlee’s best team 24. Meralco received the goods from Chris Newsome and Allen Durham, who scored 24 and 23, respectively.

But what a disappointed Norman Black couldn’t help but admit was how hard it was to lose Raymond Almazan early for the Bolts.

“We came out of the locker room very flat [for the third time]. We found that we will miss Raymond for the rest of the night and probably for the rest of the series, ”said Black.

“We lacked energy and intensity in the third quarter. I don’t know how much we were affected by the news, but it was obvious this quarter, ”he added.

Almazan landed awkwardly late in the opening frame and was carried off the floor and back to the team shelter. Black said the tall man who has long been present for the Bolts in the interior will undergo MRI tests at Makati Medical Center.

“He couldn’t move his leg. As a former player, that’s not a good sign,” said Black. INQ

