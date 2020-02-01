advertisement

At Broadway Tavern at Mountain Top he is just Darin Young, but you have to add the nickname to the international world of darts – Big Daddy.

“When the movie” Big Daddy “came out, (people said), that should be your nickname – Big Daddy, and then it just started and everyone started calling me that,” Young said. “I earn a living. It is clear that it is nothing of any other professional sport, the money they earn. I earn enough. It is equivalent to a good job.”

Young made work of his favorite sport about ten years ago. Then he became a pro. He has represented team USA ten times, but it all started here in NEPA and his favorite event is coming.

“This is the grandfather of all American dart games,” said Young. “It sometimes looks like Christmas Eve.”

For Young, his Rose Bowl is the Pennsylvania State Dart Tournament. Open teams of three without disabilities. Young is in the winning team eight times. The 52nd annual tournament starts Saturday and runs the first four Saturday in February and it is here in our back yard in Tremont.

“It means a lot to the sport to have it there,” said tournament director Alan Miller. “It is really the only open tournament that is still there without that handicap.”

The Pennsylvania State Dart Tournament is for professionals and amateurs. So even a novice can join a team of three, grab an arrow, lean forward and throw.

“It’s great to see a team that didn’t at all expect it to beat one of the better teams,” Miller said. “They are so excited. It’s like one of the greatest moments in their dart career.”

“Darin (Young), I didn’t even know I lived in Mountain Top,” said Mountain Top native and amateur dart player Steve Dotzel. “I watched him on TV and I watched him on Wikipedia and it was like,” Oh, he lives here. ” I think he showed you a bit that you can start with this kind of darts and you can work your way up.

And maybe a nickname.

“You may think it’s just throwing an arrow at the wall, but the atmosphere is rather electric,” Young said.

The Pennsylvania State Dart Tournament is held at the Little Run Sportsman’s Club in Tremont. Preliminary rounds start on 1 February, with the final on 22 February. Registration is $ 25 individually and $ 75 for a team.

