When news came last year that the controversial Big Brother franchise would be back on our screens, nobody could do anything other than suggest who should take over the coat. Gretel Killeen had done such a good job hosting a show that many called “scraps of reality television”. In most episodes, the presenter apologized for either insulting viewers with what she said, or defending the actions on the show (we have to put your thoughts down to this turkey stroke). However, her role as a presenter ended with the takeover of Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O in 2008 before handing over the role to Sonia Kruger in 2012-2014.

It’s been six years since the franchise last aired on TV, but Channel 7 has announced that a restart will take place in 2020. And just when we thought Lindsay Lohan could return to Australia to host the show after her numerous mistakes at The Masked Singer, we managed to officially confirm that no, Li-Lo won’t be hosting. Instead, Sonia Kruger will be back on stage and wear her sequined outfits as the new moderator.

Big Brother Australia’s official social media site announced that “Housemates have been selected and are ready to play in a house full of surprises on the edge of the world.”

This is big brother. See, someone is ready to play … @ Channel7 #BBAU pic.twitter.com/nNqgtRcQOU

– Big Brother AU (@bigbrother_au) February 5, 2020

They added, “New homework, new home challenges, unlike anything Australia has seen before.”

Kruger confirmed their participation in the upcoming series and published the teaser on their social media with the heading: “See you again.”

It’s hard to know what to think about this restart. The franchise undoubtedly dominated popular discourse when it aired on TV, either because angry viewers complained about scenes they found too sloppy for an evening slot machine, or because fans were looking to take a look at their favorite candidate , But at a time when trashy reality television seems to be at the forefront and Married At First Sight and My Kitchen Rules continue to garner massive ratings, Big Brother may be the perfect time to reappear.

