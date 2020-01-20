advertisement

If you are interested in getting the earliest details of Season 8 of Big Brother Canada, consider this article as an opportunity for the earliest news!

Global today confirmed that on March 4, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the new “supersized” season will begin. New episodes will air on Wednesdays at the times mentioned above, and on Thursdays and Sundays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Arisa Cox returns to the host, and while certain twists and turns have not yet been resolved, the “oversized” nature of the show will be revealed on the premiere night. Our minds are already full of possibilities, including the potential for a longer season or at least one with a larger cast.

Ahead of the premiere of the new season, it will be at 8:00 p.m. on March 1st. Eastern launched a new special titled “Big Brother Canada’s Supersized Season 8 Preview” with ET Canada. (Yes, it’s a super long title.) What’s going on down there? According to a press release, there will be “Seat interviews with the cast of this season, an exclusive tour of the new BBCAN house with host Arisa Cox, reviews of past seasons and the greatest view with the official unveiling of the season of the show 8 topics. “

Though we argue that Big Brother Canada is emerging from its show’s weakest overall season, overall it remains a fantastic expense for the franchise. The casting and house design are often better than the US version, and some of the challenges and twists are innovative and fun. Are the live feeds rare and sometimes less extreme than America’s? Sure, but they’re free too. The product placement can be a little over the top at times, but keep in mind that A) as I said, the feeds are free, and B) it’s a Canadian show with a smaller audience than the US version. This stuff helps keep the series in the air.

