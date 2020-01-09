advertisement

The world’s largest springboard has landed in Melbourne – and not just for children.

The giant castle on Flemington Racecourse, officially certified by Guinness World Records, extends over an area of ​​over 1,500 square meters, with some sections reaching a height of over 10 meters.

In the house, bouncy castles can enjoy giant slides, obstacle courses, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops and oversized inflatable figures.

advertisement

media_cameraThe Bounce House is Guiness World Records certified. Picture: Sarah Matray

A DJ in the center of the mammoth castle will be ready to start the party with confetti cannons, water balls, giveaways and cheerful melodies.

Children and adults can also jump and glide over a 300m inflatable obstacle course called The Giant, which includes 50 inflatable obstacles that must be overcome before riding a stylish monster slide.

media_cameraChildren and adults can climb buildings up to eight meters high. Picture: Sarah Matray

For space lovers, a three-part wonderland with galaxy motifs called airSPACE – filled with aliens, spaceships and lunar craters – could be just the thing for you.

Slip on a giant five-lane slide, hop in a ball pit, or try your luck to climb an 8-meter alien inflatable in the middle of a maze.

media_cameraRelax in the air on an inflatable couch. Picture: Sarah Matray

Dex, core manager of the Big Bounce event, said the participation has been great so far.

“Children love it, it’s just gigantic, it’s like a huge playground that makes for a really good time,” he said.

“There was a lot of laughter, a lot of walking and a lot of breathless energy.”

media_cameraThe huge bouncy castle is 1500 square meters. Picture: Sarah Matray

He said adults had as much fun as the children.

“If it’s just adults, you can cut yourself off a little, and gosh, they went absolutely crazy,” he said.

“Australians go pretty hard.”

media_camera The whole family can have fun in the bouncy castle. Picture: Sarah Matray

MORE: HOW TO DONATE AUSTRALIAN BUSHFIRES

VICTORIAN WILDLIFE FORGOTTEN AS CELEBS NSW appeal

FOREIGN FIRE BRING DISCHARGE BEFORE RISK

The world’s first inflatable theme park will remain in Melbourne until January 19 and then stop in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth.

Infants, juniors, older children and adult-only courses are offered for three hours throughout the day.

Tickets cost between $ 29 and $ 55 and can be purchased here.

emilie.baxter@news.com.au

advertisement