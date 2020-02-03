advertisement

The NSW government’s subway project is reported to be over $ 4 billion above budget, for a total bill of $ 16.8 billion.

The rail line that runs from Chatswood under Sydney Harbor to the CBD and on to Sydenham and Bankstown was originally expected to cost between $ 11.5 billion and $ 12.5 billion, the Sydney Morning Herald reported Tuesday.

An outbreak of $ 4 billion has been reported, according to a confidential internal review conducted by Sydney Metro about 18 months ago and which is being delivered by rail.

Problems include cost overruns for new trains and systems, excavation of tunnels and underground stations, and construction at Sydenham and Central stations.

Paul Toole, Acting Minister of Transport at NSW, declined to comment, but said in a statement that “the final cost of each project is not known until services begin,” the Herald said.

Originally published as a big blowout for the Sydney subway line: Report

