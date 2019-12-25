advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dismissed rumors of his possible retirement with a Christmas Day tweet.

“Despite the recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I’m working hard and I’m more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year! ” Posted by Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger, 37, is recovering from surgery in late September on his right shoulder (throwing).

He was injured during the Steelers’ Sept. 15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In two games this year, he completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 351 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

The 16-year veteran has thrown for 56,545 yards (eight in NFL history) and 363 touchdowns (eight) in 218 games (216 starts). He guided the Steelers to Super Bowl titles after the 2005 and 2008 seasons, and he made another Super Bowl appearance after the 2011 season.

With Roethlisberger injured, Pittsburgh (8-7) has managed to stay alive in the AFC play-off picture by entering Sunday’s final at the Baltimore Ravens (13-2). The Steelers should win and hope the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans.

Devlin Hodges will make his sixth start under center for the Steelers. He has completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 968 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

