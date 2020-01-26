advertisement

The Melbourne Stars will limp after losing three games in the BBL final after completing 71 games in AB de Villiers-inspired Brisbane Heat.

The South African contested 71 runs with 37 balls, including six sixes, in the MCG on Saturday evening, while visitors shot between 5 and 186 and the disappointing hosts battled for 115.

The man of the game, de Villiers, also took the gloves instead of the regular wicketkeepers Jimmy Peirson and was involved in a run-out and the stump by Adam Zampa (1).

Melbourne’s green team did not win a game as it took first place and contested the qualifying final against the second-placed team – either the Adelaide Strikers or the Sydney Sixers – at MCG on Friday evening.

Australian cricket icon Shane Warne was quick to get his former big-bash team excited about their matte appearance. But what made the Spin King angry was the attitude of the team.

After being sent back to the shed after just one run, Adam Zampa gave Marnus Labuschagne a lighthearted joke. Warne didn’t like what he saw.

“I don’t like it at all,” said Warne at Fox Cricket. “I said it was embarrassing – it is getting worse. He should be disappointed when he gets out. I don’t like that.”

media_cameraWarne was not happy with Zampa when he left.

Co-commentator Michael Vaughan was also confused about the exchange.

“Zampa is out and he’s laughing with Marnus Labuschagne to talk. Your team is being hammered.”

Before sending Warne over the edge, Zampa had already joined the team that had lost their last three games after winning 10 out of 11.

“Poor is an understatement. Very very ordinary. Extremely poor, ”said Warne.

“I’ll even go a little further. It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing. The top team in the competition.

“What we just saw from Nathan Coulter-Nile for these three deliveries was embarrassing.

“He almost went out twice, nobody called, he just started running for no apparent reason. The next one was a simple single and he just made it after jogging and the first ball he faced said: “You’d better be sharp”. What do you do?”

“It was very, very bad from the stars.”

media_cameraCoulter-Nile caught a strong spray.

But stars coach David Hussey claims he isn’t impressed by the lackluster end of the regular season.

“The real season is starting now,” said Hussey.

“It’s a new game on Friday night and you will see another Melbourne Stars team.

“Fortunately, we qualified first, and when we wake up and read the newspapers and listen to the radio, we’ll still be the first to finish what should be celebrated.”

Despite the brave face of the public, Hussey has a lot to fear behind closed doors.

“There is no complacency, there is no progress,” said Hussey. “We’re just trying to get better and better every time and do a good job.”

“Unfortunately, that didn’t happen (against the heat).”

Brisbane was seventh in a row with three consecutive losses, but can still assert themselves in the final on Monday by beating the Renegades at Marvel Stadium.

Originally published as “Embarrassing”: Image makes Warne angry

