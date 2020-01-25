advertisement

Melbourne Renegades skipper Aaron Finch has continued his incredible legacy of the T20 and smashed his 10th century T20.

It was a season when the Renegades weren’t particularly enthusiastic. Now your skipper has created an absolute master class.

The Australian and Melbourne Renegades skippers hit 109 of 68 balls, including six fours and seven sixes, to allow the Sydney Sixers 5/175 a decent chase.

But it’s the personal records where the star claims a place among the best T20 exponents who have played the game so far.

Finch has had eight centuries in T20 matches and has the same second place on the list with David Warner and Michael Klinger.

Aaron Finch is eighth (alongside Michael Klinger and David Warner) second in the list of makers of all time in the T20. A little gap up: Chris Gayle at 22https: //t.co/vvLY1rZupV # BBL09

– Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket), January 25, 2020

In addition to its T20 International tons, it has moved up to second place overall, which corresponds to Rohit Sharma, who also has 10 with four T20I centuries.

Both records are behind Chris Gayle, who has had a remarkable 22 centuries in T20 competitions, and two more for the West Indies.

media_cameraIt’s not always pretty, but it’s effective.

Finch, who holds the world record for the highest T20 score with 172 against Zimbabwe, the second highest T20 score of all time, was again behind Gayles 175 at the IPL 2013, averaging 35.51 per innings and a rate of 143.65 Blocked for Australia’s attack on the T20 World Cup later this year.

Finch scored his 50 of 45 balls, but struck his second half century with only 18 balls.

It’s been a long time between Finch’s drinks after playing for a century in BBL02 when he met 111 against the Melbourne Stars in December 2012.

But with the century he connects Luke Wright, Craig Simmons, Usman Khawaja and D’Arcy Short with two centuries in the BBL.

What a ton, my captain! Finch 🔥

– Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 25, 2020

Aaron Finch beat India with 110 * in Mumbai. He then had the bad luck of being released for a lineball stump and a mix-up with Steve Smith. Back in Australia there are 109 (68), an attack by the test stars Hazlewood and Lyon. Skipper sees them well. # BBL09

– Sam Landsberger (@SamLandsberger) January 25, 2020

There’s more to come …

