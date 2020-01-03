advertisement

The man under fire at a celebration has suffered this fate in the selection, though Melbourne Stars’ summer find should be back to try and lead the green team to the first title.

Fast Pakistani Haris Rauf was left out for Saturday’s derby against Melbourne Renegades, but doesn’t have to compete with Englishman Pat Brown or South African Dale Steyn to secure a place in the final.

Stream the LIVE and ad-free domain test series AUS vs NZ at KAYO with the unmatched comment series by FOX CRICKET. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

advertisement

Steyn leaves after the derby and his successor, 21-year-old Brown, was selected in England’s ODI and T20 squad for the February White Ball series against South Africa.

Big Bash Clubs can only select two international players in the XI and so the 26-year-old Rauf will be a partner of the Nepalese tweaker Sandeep Lamichhane if the stake is increased.

Rauf, who was subtracted from class cricket in Hobart because Steyn was unsuitable for the first game, broke the BBL record for most wickets after three games and won 10.

Nick Cummins, BBL manager of Cricket Victoria, switched from Cricket Tasmania to Cricket Tasmania last month to alert the stars that Rauf is available, and list manager Trent Woodhill pounced on the IT student who was in the last Pakistani Super League played.

In 4: 1, the stars only need three wins from their last nine games to be in the final for the eighth time in nine seasons.

“(Rauf) sets all standards,” said Steyn, Rauf’s idol.

“He bowls quickly, he bowls quickly, he bowls straight ahead, he has good skills, he swings the ball when it is new, he turns it around when it is a bit old and it makes a good change.”

“He came out of nowhere.”

Ironically, Rauf will sit on the sidelines tonight and yet he is exactly what Renegades need. The red team’s imports – the English fleets Harry Gurney (3-141) and Richard Gleeson (2-150) – were taken apart this season. Both imports allowed more than 10 runs per overflow.

Gurney missed Thursday’s loss to Sydney Sixers when he attended his brother’s wedding in the UK.

Stars Death Bowler Marcus Stoinis hasn’t bowled since November due to injury, but is about to turn his arm around and Medicos will decide tonight at the MCG if he’s fit for the derby again.

STEYN LAUDS MAXWELL CAPTAINCY

Glenn Maxwell is “three steps ahead of everyone else” and his creative captain is similar to the great AB de Villiers, says teammate Dale Steyn.

South African legend Steyn, who will be leaving the Big Bash after the Melbourne derby on Saturday night, said Maxwell’s “great mind” was one of the main reasons why the green team jumped to the top of the ladder.

“You need to keep an eye on him on the field – he wants to change almost every ball,” said Steyn.

“He’s three steps ahead of everyone else. He’s a bit visionary, much like AB.

“They think about the game in a way that many others don’t. You have to keep an eye on him because he keeps waving people off.”

media_cameraDale Steyn plays his last game for the stars against the Renegades. Picture: AAP

Maxwell took over the role of captain last summer, leading the stars from low to the Big Bash final in his first season. The stars are often slow starters, but at 4-1 they enjoy their best start to the season since 8-0 in the group phase 2013-14.

“Playing under him is also a good experience,” said Steyn.

“I like to play under different captains and see how they structure and use players.

“It is the first time in my career that I have played one-over spells. When the captain comes to you and he believes that you can do anything, he gives you a lot of confidence.”

,

advertisement