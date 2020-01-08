advertisement

Sydney Thunder star Chris Green has been reportedly banned from the rest of the Big Bash.

The star spinner was fended off from the Big Bash clash with the soaring Melbourne Stars on Wednesday evening and was screened out for the rest of the Australian summer.

Fox Sports’ Tom Morris reported on Wednesday afternoon that the ban had already been implemented and that Green would be playing on the sidelines for 90 days before he could next prove that his bowling action did not violate the rules of the game.

The Australian reports that it is unclear whether Green’s Big Bash ban will be extended to Australia’s other national competitions or whether he may compete for Australia at this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in his own country.

The newspaper reports that Green recently failed a bowling action test with representatives of Cricket Australia, which assessed the results of its natural bowling action as a result of an arm curvature that was out of range.

media_cameraChris Green is out.

The 26-year-old recently signed the longest contract in Big Bash history after agreeing on a six-year deal with the Western Sydney franchise.

Green was also recently hired by the IPL franchise company Kolkata Knight Riders – and is now threatening to lose its lucrative IPL contract (worth around $ 50,000) with the world’s richest cricket league from the end of March.

Green has bowled in the Big Bash since his debut in the 2014/15 BBL season and has never been banned from his bowling action.

