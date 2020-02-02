advertisement

Another 16 job losses were announced at BiFab, just days after the Scottish government committed to saving offshore jobs.

The company, which has sites in Methil and Burntisland as well as in Lewis, blamed layoffs on the cessation of oil and gas production.

They will leave nothing but a skeleton to maintain the three sites by the end of February, the unions said.

advertisement

BiFab owner DF Barnes confirmed that his current project has come to an end, but stressed that he remains confident of getting new contracts and creating more jobs.

The announcement comes amid speculation that a key contract for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind project could be further delayed until August.

The GMB union has blamed the Scottish government and Scottish Renewables, an organization dedicated to the growth of the Scottish renewable energy sector.

Hazel Nolan, organizer of GMB Scotland, said: “The Minister of Energy and the Managing Director of Scottish Renewables should raise their hands and admit” we are not bringing the green jobs revolution to Scotland “.

“Another number of layoffs have been confirmed today at BiFab and the three shipyards of Fife and Lewis will again be serviced by skeletal staff by the end of February, as we desperately hope for pieces of work from our own developments billion pound offshore wind turbines. “

Ms. Nolan added: “It is a sad almost a week when Mr. Wheelhouse (Minister of Energy) and Ms. Mack (Claire Mack of Scottish Renewables) talked about their” excitement “and” huge interest For our offshore wind sector, ignoring the distress companies in the supply chain are currently in, with the communities that need it.

“The truth is that, under their respective leadership, our boom in the offshore wind industry has been strong for workers in countries like Indonesia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates – anywhere other than Scotland, frankly . “

Earlier this month, unions held a critical meeting with Scottish Economic Secretary Derek Mackay, who said he would do everything possible to create and maintain jobs in renewable energy in Scotland.

Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “After helping BiFab avoid the threat of the administration, the Scottish government has been in regular contact with the company, investors and stakeholders to ensure solid and sustainable future at BiFab. By working with the company to secure new business, we hope to provide the best means of creating longer-term jobs. “

He said staff were supported by the Partnership for Continuous Employment (PACE) initiative.

“We are doing everything within our limited devolved powers to retain and increase the number of jobs and increase the Scottish content in offshore wind projects,” added Wheelhouse.

“This includes efforts to support local supply chains to improve their competitiveness in the search for jobs.

“In the end, however, the very important financial support mechanisms are controlled by British ministers and it is these mechanisms that make it difficult for domestic manufacturers.”

Claire Mack, Managing Director of Scottish Renewables, added: “Offshore wind farms are multi-billion pound infrastructure projects, and those in Scottish waters are being delivered to help meet our energy needs and combat climate change. These projects are already creating jobs in Scotland and the potential for future investment and jobs is enormous. “

She said: “As the deployment of offshore wind power increases towards the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council’s 8 GW target by 2030 – an increase of eight from today – the industry remains committed to provide the maximum economic benefits of offshore wind to Scotland, and we would welcome constructive discussions with unions to do so. “

advertisement