NEW YORK – Support for Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential bid in the US has fallen nationally to its lowest record since its lazy finish in Iowa caucuses, as interest in candidacy is on the rise. billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll released Monday.

An opinion poll taken Thursday through Monday found that 17% of registered and independent Democrats said they would vote for Biden, down 5 percentage points from a similar poll that was conducted last week before Iowa ran. his first competition for the country.

That level of support was the lowest recorded for Biden by a Reuters / Ipsos poll since the former vice president ran last April to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in this November’s election.

US Senator Bernie Sanders led all other candidates in the poll with 20% support, up one point from last week, while 15% support Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, a 6 point increase.

Eleven percent support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, while 8% support former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 5% support businessman Andrew Yang, and 3% support US Senator Amy Klobuchar.

The poll underscores what has been a steady decline in support for Biden, who until recently was considered the favorite to win the party nomination.

Biden’s primary appeal to voters has been his argument that he is the most elected of all candidates. However he finished fourth in Iowa after Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren. The Reuters / Ipsos poll showed Democrats and independents were now as likely to believe Sanders could win the November 3 election as they are Biden.

When asked which candidate was “most likely to defeat President Trump,” 21% chose Biden, down 9 points from last week. Another 21% said Sanders had the best chance of winning, and 15% said Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, who has not participated in debates on national television and will not be voting in many of the early nationwide nomination contests, instead banked on his candidacy in his relatively strong name recognition and millions personal spending dollars on campaign advertising.

The poll found that Bloomberg would beat Trump by 4 points among registered US voters. if the two were to compete against each other in the November election. In comparison, Sanders would also beat Trump by 4 points and Biden would defeat the president by 2 points.

The Reuters / Ipsos survey was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It garnered responses from 952 registered voters, including 556 who identified themselves as Democrats or Independents. The survey had a credibility interval, a precision measure, of about 5 percentage points.

Click here for the full survey results: https://tmsnrt.rs/2HasLGh

(Reporting by Chris Kahn; Editing by Alistair Bell and Peter Cooney)

