advertisement

NEW YORK / WASHINGTON – USA Democratic presidential runners-up Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have captured the assassination of an Iranian military commander to claim their leadership as the best antidote to what they call President Donald Trump’s reckless actions.

Biden blamed Trump on Tuesday for a “avoidable” mounting of Iranian hostility that he said dated the Republican president’s decision in 2018 to abandon a nuclear deal with Iran signed when Biden was vice president.

“I have no illusions about Iran. The regime has long sponsored terrorism and threatened our interests. They have ruthlessly killed hundreds of protesters and they must be held accountable for their actions,” Biden said, speaking in front of five American flags. in New York.

advertisement

“But there is a clever way to counter them – and a self-defeating way. Trump’s approach is obviously the latter.”

Sanders, a US senator, has also slammed Trump’s actions, but has opposed his record as an anti-war campaign with that of Biden, who voted in 2002 to authorize the war in Iraq.

Last Friday’s killing of Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike has intensified US and Iranian tensions and sparked fears of a wider Middle East war. Trump administration officials have said Soleimani was killed because of solid intelligence showing forces under his command planned further attacks on U.S. targets in the region, though they have provided no evidence.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said Democrats risked posing as apologists for Iran by blaming the United States for responding to “terrorist actions and plans.”

“The Americans want to see their president acting decisively and defending the nation’s interests, and that’s exactly what President Trump did,” he said.

A Reuters / Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that 53% of American adults disapproved of Trump’s treatment of Iran, up 9 percentage points from a similar poll he conducted last month.

NATIONAL SECURITY CAN T PROMINENCS

With less than a month until Iowa’s nationwide groups in the country, national security is now dominating the race to get Trump in the November 2020 election.

The 14 Democrats competing for the nomination have all criticized Trump for killing Soleimani. But Biden and Sanders, who come in first and second, respectively, in most national opinion polls, both see themselves as the strongest candidate on foreign policy issues and have been talking about Iran ever since. incident.

Biden’s aides said they saw a political benefit to focusing voters on his foreign policy experience as a longtime former senator and as President Barack Obama’s No. 2.

A nationwide CNN poll in November showed that 48% of Democratic voters thought Biden was better able to handle foreign policy issues. Sanders was a distant second, with 14% of voters electing him.

Sanders hopes to appeal to voters tired of the long American wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, emphasizing his opposition to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and promising to work in the Senate to avoid a war with Iran.

In Iowa on Friday, he called on Trump to go back on the promises he made during his campaign for office in 2016 to end America’s “endless wars.”

In an interview on CNN Monday night, Sanders also returned fire to Biden.

“Joe Biden voted (for) and helped lead the Iraq war effort, the most dangerous foreign policy mistake in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said.

Biden’s long track record, including his decision on Iraq, as well as his support for international trade agreements, meant he would not generate the “energy and excitement” needed for Democrats to get out voters and beat Trump in the year 2020, Sanders added.

Biden has said his vote for Iraq was a mistake, but has defended his foreign policy record. His campaign declined to comment on Sanders’ criticism. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Simon Lewis; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Peter Cooney)

advertisement