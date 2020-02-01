advertisement

FORT MADISON – Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday criticized President Donald Trump for diminishing U.S. oversight of global health issues ahead of the rapidly spreading coronavirus in China, which has spread rapidly in several countries, including the United States.

“We have, now, a crisis with the coronavirus,” said Biden, who is campaigning in Iowa before Midwest Farm State holds its first Democratic nomination contest Monday. “This is not the time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia – hysterical xenophobia – and hoping to lead the way instead of science.”

Biden said Trump had supported the progress in global health oversight that occurred when he was vice president from 2009 to 2017.

In particular, he cited “draconian cuts” that the White House proposed to the budgets of “the very agencies we need to fight this outbreak”, including the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States. United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Matt Wolking, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, responded that Biden had made “nonsense comments” as vice president in 2009 about avoiding airplanes during a swine flu crisis and “caused a public panic”.

“In contrast, President Trump is listening to medical and scientific experts and is taking every responsible precaution to protect the American people,” he said.

The Trump administration declared a public health emergency on Friday and blocked foreign nationals who have traveled to China from entering the country. They also planned to establish a two-week quarantine for U.S. citizens who have traveled within the past two weeks to China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic.

However, officials insist that the risk for Americans with the flu is low. The spread has claimed more than 250 lives. None of the US cases have been fatal, and all but one of the patients contracted coronavirus while they were traveling to China.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis & Shri Navaratnam)

