COLUMBIA, S.C. – Joe Biden is facing increasingly fierce competition in South Carolina, a state that his campaign had long believed to be safe in his column, and one that he repeatedly used as a “firewall” in his application for nomination designated democratic president.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and billionaire Tom Steyer question the former Vice President’s reputation in South Carolina. The area code of February 29 is the first competition in the south in the 2020 election calendar and serves as an important measure for the support of blacks.

Sanders has sparked enthusiasm among younger black voters in South Carolina. This could help him avoid repeating his sad appearance in the 2016 area code, when African Americans overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton.

In the meantime, Steyer flooded the Airwaves in South Carolina with advertising worth millions, builds up a strong staff and makes numerous visits, including on Sundays and Mondays, while Biden and others are in New Hampshire. The approach seems to have paid off: its support increased significantly in a Fox News survey last month, which was consistent with a steady increase in endorsements in the final weeks of 2019.

Steyer also uses Biden’s fourth place in Iowa last week to undermine Biden’s argument that he is best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump. This is important because many South Carolina black voters said they would support Biden because they consider him the most eligible candidate in a crowded field.

“The alleged leader, who was at the top with 20 or more in the national election at some point, was basically having a very bad night,” Steyer told The Associated Press. “That means his firewall doesn’t exist in South Carolina. That means this race is really about who can build a diverse national coalition.”

Biden led the poll in South Carolina voters in Fox News in January. According to surveys, his reputation among black voters remains stable. He has compiled most endorsements from black lawmakers and other officials, and is associated with Sanders for most supporters among the state’s legislative assemblies.

But with his disappointment in Iowa and the mediocre results expected in the preliminary round in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Biden is likely to need an overwhelming victory when democratic competition arrives in South Carolina. Any change in voter sentiment could limit a hoped-for victory or put him in second place in a nightmare scenario and jeopardize the profitability of his campaign.

There are still warning signs in three weeks.

The campaign was surprised in January when Dalhi Myers, a Colombian lawyer who is vice chair of the Richland County Council, switched her support from Biden to Sanders.

“The best thing for all of us is to electrify enough people … who will vote,” said Myers, who is black. “I don’t think Joe Biden can electrify the 400,000 African Americans in the state of South Carolina.”

44-year-old Travis Lincoln from Charleston attended the first Biden rally in Columbia last May and said he was “all in” for the former vice president. But as the primary approach, Lincoln said he has shifted his backing to technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

“Although I have great respect for Biden, I was disappointed with his lack of empathy,” said Lincoln. “I’ve gotten tired of politicians. Trump won’t defeat the same old formula.”

In front of a Steyer town hall in Hartsville, 19-year-old Coker college student Alexis Schaub said she liked the activist’s focus on climate change and felt that his campaign was an honest effort to address the South Carolinians.

“He feels real,” said Schaub. “I don’t want anyone I can’t really trust.”

MP Ivory Thigpen, a member of the Black Caucus legislature who endorsed Sanders, said Sanders was the only candidate who had taken serious steps to promote substantial ties among black voters in South Carolina rather than relying on past support to leave.

“The African American vote cannot be taken for granted,” said Thigpen. “Just the idea that we are a firewall, that our vote is already cemented. … I will not say that it is offensive, but I think it could be misunderstood. “

Biden’s advisors remain confident of the opportunities he has in South Carolina. Biden’s South Carolina spokeswoman, Paige Hill, said: “We always knew that the results of the first early votes would not determine what happens here.”

“And at the end of the day, no one can or shouldn’t win the nomination in this race without proving that they have extensive support from African-American voters,” she said. “Vice President Biden is the only candidate who has already done so.”

Nonetheless, the emerging skepticism is frustrating for a candidate who has strengthened his ties to the black community that has built up over decades in the Senate and through his position as number 2 for the first black president, Barack Obama, as a central pillar.

Biden’s position in South Carolina has long remained unchallenged, so two prominent black candidates – Sens. Kamala Harris from California and Cory Booker from New Jersey – dropped out of the race because Biden’s strength created insurmountable barriers in the state.

The campaign is starting to take some steps and announces a refresh of its leadership positions last week. Biden stressed the importance of diversity in the Democratic Party during weekend campaign events. In an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that aired on Sunday, he specifically spoke to Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for failing to attract black voters.

“He didn’t manage to unite the black community,” said Biden of Buttigieg, who essentially ranked first in Iowa with Sanders.

Nevertheless, Biden is overwhelmed by rivals with deeper pockets and sometimes even maneuvered out.

While Biden was in a predominantly white New Hampshire on Saturday, billionaire Michael Bloomberg campaigned for black voters in Alabama, a state that votes on Super Tuesday in early March. Bloomberg toured the late Martin Luther King Jr.’s church, spoke at a Democratic Party lunch, and held a rally at Alabama State University, a historically black college and university.

Sanders has made a $ 5.5 million ad purchase in states like South Carolina. Steyer has hired the chairman of South Carolina’s legislative Black Caucus as a consultant, a $ 10,000-a-month performance that has provoked criticism from those who were curious that a campaign would pay a state legislature while receiving its approval ,

A challenge for Biden is that he and his campaign have raised expectations for South Carolina for months to offset expected losses in states that choose earlier and are less diverse. Biden has argued that his election campaign would essentially begin in South Carolina, where a win would drive him to the circle of states that will vote in March, where black and Latin American voters will be key.

“People are talking about South Carolina as a firewall,” Biden told the AP in October. “I kind of see South Carolina as a springboard. It will catapult me ​​all the way to the Super Tuesday areas in the south, from Georgia to Texas to Florida. “

Its proponents say that this strategy is still workable.

Senator Marlon Kimpson, a member of the Black Caucus legislature who supported Biden, said he was “a little disappointed” about Biden’s Iowa finish, but was confident that a strong result was most needed in the state of Biden.

“People are still excited about Joe Biden,” said Kimpson, who said on Friday that he attended an NAACP meeting where the energy for Biden was high. “When I walked through the office, people were haughty for me because I had given my consent. I have not seen anyone who is desperate. “

Associate press writer Sara Burnett of Montgomery, Alabama contributed to this report.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

