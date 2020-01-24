advertisement

Derby cyclists must organize a bicycle light gathering dedicated to a 25-year-old rider who died Tuesday in an accident.

The woman, who has yet to be officially named by the police, was killed in a collision with a truck on A52 Ashbourne Road.

Emergency services were called on the road near Markeaton Island just before 2 p.m.

The woman was assisted by paramedics, but was declared dead at the scene.

Now, a cycling colleague and member of the Derby Cycling Group’s Facebook page has organized a rally in her memory.

Lucy Giuliano wrote in a Facebook article: “In light of the tragic death of a young cyclist earlier this week on Ashbourne Road, I organized a rally to make sure her death is recognized in the community in the broad sense and to raise awareness, lack of safe cycling infrastructure that causes so many unnecessary accidents and deaths.

“If you wish to come and pay tribute to us, you are welcome and share it with all those whom you consider wanting to assist.

“Please also pay attention to the wishes of the family during this incredibly difficult time for them and be respectful in the comments below and on the social networks.”

The victim’s family requested that no photographs be taken or shared during the event and that personal details not be revealed, such as his name.

The rally will take place this Sunday at 6 p.m. at the corner of the entrance to Markeaton Park and the A38 Queensway.

Instead of candles, participants are asked to bring a bicycle light or torch.

