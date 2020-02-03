advertisement

Community officials want to maximize opportunities for residents to get around using non-motorized means.

An ambitious Northampton plan to give residents the opportunity to get around the city on foot or by bike will be discussed at a meeting on February 18.

The public information session to inform and answer questions about the community’s master trail and bike plan is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Free Library of Northampton Township, 25 Upper Holland Road, Richboro.

Bucks County Planning Commission staff, who play an important role in drawing up the plan, will be on site to explain the plan and answer questions.

“The process to develop this plan was a multi-step process that identified opportunities to provide non-motorized transportation in all areas of the community,” said a Northampton press release.

The plan envisages five different types of hiking and biking trails, including shared trails, rail trails, bike trails, bike shows, and sidewalks. This includes 124 individual route and bike sections with a total length of 57.1 miles and 53 cycling routes in the neighborhood with a total length of 45.36 miles.

“The plan outlines a vision to improve the quality of life in the community. Providing a wide range of outdoor experiences; and support economic development through the development of a comprehensive, community-wide network for hiking and biking trails, ”the release said.

Regulators will consider adopting the plan at their February 26 meeting.

The full map and summary can be viewed by clicking on the information heading on the community website [northamptontownship.com] or by visiting the library or community building [55 Township Road].

