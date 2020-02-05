advertisement

The US Open winner Bianca Andreescu will decide late whether she will make a comeback to her injury in the Fed Cup qualification against Canada.

Andreescu has not played since her knee injury in her match against Karolina Pliskova at the WTA finals in late October.

She retired from the Auckland Classic and Australian Open when her recovery in 2020 was delayed after her recovery after struggling with a number of other injury issues last year.

Andreescu is in Biel with her teammates from Canada for the Swiss duel, which will take place on February 7th and 8th.

Number five in the world, Belinda Bencic, who defeated Andreescu in the Flushing Meadows semi-final is one of her possible opponents this week.

“She’s been training and improving day by day,” said Canadian captain Heidi El Tabakh.

“We know the time is against her for this draw, but she has made many improvements.

“She has a few days left. We haven’t made any decisions about the team yet, but we’ll do it when the time comes.”

Andreescu told Tennis Canada: “I think there’s still a chance. We haven’t made any decisions yet, but I hope I can play.”

Switzerland is preparing as if Andreescu were involved in the game. This is one of eight competitions in which the teams choose to join Australia, France, the Czech Republic and Hungary for the first Fed Cup final in Budapest in April.

“I have to assume that Bianca Andreescu will go out and take part in competitions, otherwise why should she be here?” said the Swiss captain Heinz Günthardt.

“Nobody knows how well she will keep up – she probably doesn’t know either.

“It’s different to practice and then go out and play a Fed Cup tie.

“It doesn’t sound like a very well thought out answer, but this week we’re going to try to focus on ourselves.

“We have a good group. Belinda is obviously our number one, and then we have four players who can represent Switzerland on a given day.”

Impressive lineups are on the program in the qualifying round. Serena Williams, Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin and teen star Coco Gauff play against Latvia, while Naomi Osaka leads Japan against Spain.

