advertisement

Injured Indian pacemaker Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone sports hernia surgery in London and will begin rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on his return to the country, the BCCI said on Thursday.

However, the board did not provide a schedule for his recovery.

“Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar traveled to London on January 9th and underwent a successful sports hernia operation on January 11th. He was supported by Yogesh Parmar, Physiotherapist of Team India, ”said Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board said.

advertisement

“Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and begin rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru,” he added.

Because of the injury, he was not included in the T20 selection for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

The 29-year-old, who completed 21 tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for India, missed the domestic ODI series against the West Indies a few days after he reactivated against the same opponent in the T20 format.

The BCCI said the young batsman Prithvi Shaw traveled to New Zealand to join the India A team after completing his shoulder injury rehabilitation.

“The opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completed his rehab at NCA and has recovered from his left shoulder injury. It was made available for all formats of the game. Prithvi has traveled to New Zealand and will soon switch to India A, ”the board said.

advertisement