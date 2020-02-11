advertisement

Newcomer rap Bhad bhabie cooked. Hip-hop artist shared a preview of his rap star remix Nicki Minaj“Yikes” single.

Key facts: BB went to her Instagram page this week to give a glimpse of herself turning to the revamped record.

See this post on Instagram

#YIKES

A post shared by Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on February 10, 2020 at 10:19 p.m. PST

Key details: Last weekend, Nicki Minaj recognized the song’s instant popularity around the world.

See this post on Instagram

#Yikes # 1 in 20 countries I play tag & u IT for life.

A message shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on February 8, 2020 at 5:23 am PST

Wait, there is more: A few days ago, Nicki offered fans his latest single.

Before you leave: In 2019, Bhad Bhabie reacted to the announcement of Nicki’s short-term retirement.

