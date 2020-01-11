advertisement

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Open to the tourist crowds, the heat and the poverty, instead, we were shocked to fall in love with Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia. The city is a magnificent synonym of 12th-century Angkor Wat, the world’s largest religious and royal monument to the 400-square-kilometer Angkor Archaeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

And while a visit to this famous site is a must, it is not the only one. There’s a lot more to travelers than the over-affectionate Angkor – which saw about 2.6 million visitors last year – yet most spend only a few days looking at the most popular of the 1,000 Empire Plus stone editions.

We had three weeks left and found it difficult to reach out to people and the place that felt very much like home on our 17-week Southeast Asian trip. We were immersed in Siem Reap’s young, international vibe, with its thriving hiking center, gourmet dining and fine dining, vibrant markets, handmade goods and a fun nightlife scene, all for a modest budget.

“Siem Reap is like that. You get one little surprise after another,” says Calgarian Kimm Renaud, who recently lived there.

Driven by the exponential growth of tourism, the city is growing. Andrea Ross, founder of Journeys Within (now part of Wild Frontiers Travel), lived here for 10 years. In 2002, when it started its own illegal travel company while Cambodia opened for tourism, it had 10,000 residents and a single paved road. Today the population is 140,000 and there are a multitude of such roads.

“It hasn’t really changed,” she says. “She has preserved what made her what she was.” And that’s the feeling of a charming, small village with the friendliest people.

Meet the Cambodians as you spend some time with these things to do in Siem Reap and surrounds.

A floating village on Lake Tonle Sap. Photo by Theresa Storm

do

Greet a fun tuk-tuk for about $ 2 to get around town or hire one for a tour. The currency of note is USD (which issue ATMs).

Before heading to the Archaeological Park, visit the Angkor Ultramodern National Museum to learn about the Golden Age of the Khmer Kingdom.

Pulling? Prohibition is free in the spa like Sokkhak.

Take a boat tour of Tonle Sap, Southeast Asia’s largest lake, to visit a seaside fishing village set up above the stables and a unique floating Mekong village, a set of floating shops, one-room wooden houses and perhaps a school.

A scenic tour of the countryside cycle on the filthy red palm paths along with the yellow rice blossoms and friendly villages provides a taste of traditional rural life. Later, hike to a mountain top to watch the sun go down shimmering meadows golden.

See a demonstration that is revolutionizing the removal of landmines still left in Cambodia at the new Apopo Visitor Center. The NGO hires HeroRATs – giant giant mice shed from Tanzania – to detect TNT. A rat cleans a plot of size on a tennis court in 30 minutes, while a man lasts four days.

The Landmine Museum tells the incredible story of Aki Ra who unarmed mines alone. The entry funds his organization, Cambodian Self-Helping Demining.

Canadians Zita Long and Jana partners are delightfully roasted at Bang Bang Bakery-Cafe. Photo, Theresa Storm

eat

You are spoiled for choice of restaurant, whether it be local fare, European / Western dinner or lunch. Even the most upscale restaurants are cheap.

The Pou Restaurant and Bar (and the new Pou Kitchen and Coffee) serves fusion Khmer cuisine and street food set up. It is the heart of the new celebrated chef Mork Mengly. He also conducts market tours and cooking classes.

The Italian Restaurant Mamma Shop is the place for authentic Italian cuisine, like homemade pasta and pizza.

Fine dessert dinners, Saison’s Kitchen makes a wonderful Mediterranean menu prepared with Khmer flavor.

At Bang Bang Bakery-Cafe, it is said that Canadian Zita Long and partner Jana bake the best bread and sweets in Southeast Asia.

beverages

You’ll find the best coffee at The Little Red Fox Espresso. Try the house special cinnamon and coconut nut mocha.

For sunset cocktails, Jaya House River Park Hotel’s Sky Roof is a treat. Happy hour at the Explorator Bar overlooking the beautiful pool of Victoria Angkor Resort includes live music, half price drinks and free canapés.

Miss Wong Cocktail Bar greets you in Shanghai in the 1930s and boasts the best cocktails in town. Try martini mocha.

Above a Khmer herbal cocktail, in Asana, the Old Wooden House, the last traditional timber house in the colonial Old Market neighborhood, or make your own in the daily cocktail class.

A seaside lunch stop on a countryside cycling tour. Photo, Theresa Storm

play

Remember Phare, Cirkodian Cirkodian. Amazing young performers combine theater, music, dance and modern circus arts to tell Cambodian history, rivaling Cirque du Soleil without props and ornate costumes.

A night of classic Apsara dancing and traditional Kmer boxing is staged after a pan-Asian BBQ at the 1929 French Raffles Grand Hotel at Hotel R’Angkor. Visit the official hotel gardens as well.

Stay

Diving at Jaya House River Park. Its silver tiled pool is the only world and the bed was so comfy, it was hard to get up. Rambutan is moderately priced and Sakura Village is a clean budget option.

If you go

Plan with Wild Frontiers travel experts and help provide free education by supporting its NGO called JWOC:

wildfrontierstravel.com; jwoc.info

Cambodia Visa:

To avoid airport lines, purchase an electronic visa evisa.gov.kh

Angkor Archaeological Park:

The Angkor Ticket Office is the only place to buy tickets, $ 37 a day at just $ 72 a week.

angkorenterprise.gov.kh

