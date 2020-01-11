advertisement

Until the last few days, we didn’t know who was the favorite to sing the theme of the next Bond film, “No Time to Die”.

Ed Sheeran was in on it, with Dua Lipa – and a recent poll we did see Lana Del Rey establishing herself as a fan favorite for the job.

However, a new name has been launched in the ring and we have to admit that we fully agree with it.

Beyonce has sparked major speculation that she will join people like Shirley Bassey, Carly Simon, Nancy Sinatra and err, Sheryl Crow in the Bond Theme Singers Club.

In August 2017, a Beyonce representative denied that she was in the frame – but a photo of her sipping a Martini (Bond’s drink of choice, of course) at the Golden Globes the other day suddenly seems very sharp.

She posted the photo on Instagram (scroll down).

As a fan pointed out on Twitter, she posted a similar image before releasing “ Lemonade ” … so either she has an album called “ Martini ” along the way, or she’s doing the next theme Jump.

In all fairness, it would be perfect.

Beyoncé posted this first photo before releasing LEMONADE so with this second photo will the new album be called OLIVE? pic.twitter.com/tXe64smzEo

– 〽️ac 🎭 (@ Malc_white1) January 9, 2020

The film was released in April, so we can expect an official announcement in both cases.

