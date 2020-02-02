advertisement

It’s no secret that public sector labor organizations hate Proposition 13 as it remains one of the few obstacles to unhindered access to our wallets and paperbacks.

Whether in courts, legislators, initiatives or campaigns to educate the public – their tireless resistance to this pioneering initiative has continued unabated for over forty years.

To their great disappointment, however, the popularity of Prop. 13 has remained constant over the same period.

The biggest threat to Proposition 13 today is the proposed “Split Roll” initiative, which is currently in the signature collection phase. Called the California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2020, the proposal increases the property tax by $ 12 billion. It overrides one of the most important protective mechanisms of Prop. 13, namely the limitation of the annual tax increase. According to Prop. 13, the taxable or “assessed” value of real estate can only increase by two percent per year. This provision provides predictability and stability in tax liability for all property owners, regardless of whether it is a residential property or a commercial property.

Not surprisingly, the California Teachers Association, one of the state’s most powerful special interests, is a key supporter of the split roll initiative. They are the main supplier of the myth that Prop. 13 is the cause of the decline in the quality of education. Fact check: California now spends 30% more per student, adjusted for inflation, than it did in the mid-1970s when California schools were among the best in the country.

The sad truth is that union leaders at CTA are neither tax nor debt too high, even though California is among the highest in the country in terms of teacher salaries and benefits. The problems that prevent high quality training are due to the lack of meaningful reforms such as earnings and school choice.

As in previous years, Prop. 13 defenders are preparing for a tough fight in November. However, it is worrying to what extent split-roll backers benefit from several unfair advantages. For example, our Attorney General has had the story behind when he looked at the scale of the election process in a way that benefits his political supporters, including the CTA. He will almost certainly create a “title and summary” for the ballot papers, which will neither reflect exactly what the split roll measure will actually do nor what damage it will do.

Another unfair and potentially illegal benefit that CTA can expect is the use of public funds to further their political goals. This takes many forms, but split-roll backers are already asking teachers to use parents and students as a distribution network to distribute flyers and other campaign material.

During each parliamentary term we hear hundreds of complaints from parents who object to their children and bring campaign leaflets distributed by their teachers. Most parents are afraid to complain because they don’t want their child to be retaliated in the classroom. Those who complain are quickly dismissed because they don’t care about schools.

This year, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association will advise split-roll advocates that illegal indoctrination of schoolchildren and the use of taxpayers’ money for political advocacy will be legally sanctioned.

In cooperation with the Commission for Fair Political Practices, HJTA has already deterred some of these activities, but we intend to step up our efforts. Defenders of Prop. 13 will be prepared for a fair political struggle, but campaign activities outside the legal boundaries will be rejected by the courts and resolved if necessary.

Jon Coupal is president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

