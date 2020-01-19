advertisement

I recently noticed that some business owners were experiencing a financial crisis because lenders faced delays in improving tenant numbers and equipping their businesses.

In one of these cases, a shopkeeper was assured that he could secure his construction and equipment financing for the expansion of his food service business, and the lender was late in trying to change his credit terms.

While the negotiations between the business owner and his lender continued for another two months, the business owner lost these two months for the expansion phase because the contract was signed in the foreseeable future.

This delay would have caused the business owner to pay the rent about two months before it opened.

Since these rental payments, which totaled almost $ 12,000, were completely unexpected, the business owner found himself in a difficult position with so many other costs involved.

It is very important for aspiring entrepreneurs to research and confirm their deadlines as precisely as possible with a view to securing their financing. Once a lease has been signed and a certain amount of free rent or construction time has been negotiated, it is very difficult to agree additional time due to unexpected delays in lending.

It is recommended that the business owner enter into a financing agreement with their lender before signing a lease and that they know when the loan will be funded.

In this case, new negotiations with the landlord were necessary. In most cases, the door was closed for any kind of extension, but in this situation the landlord agreed and agreed to extend the construction period if the lease was extended in accordance with the additional time.

This was a best case scenario for the business owner who was able to open on time and not bear the consequences of paying the rent while not being open to the business.

There are other methods to negotiate with the landlord if adding the extra lost time to the contract does not work, e.g. B. the amortization of the extension costs of two months over the term of the contract. This would still give the business owner some respite while the renewal is repaid in monthly payments.

If a business owner discovers funding problems after signing a lease, I suggest communicating with the landlord to try to sort things out as there is nothing to lose. With these delays there are further problems in the lease, e.g. B. the payment of high rent surcharges for early openings that occur after the agreed expansion phases.

I propose to request a change in the contract language for a grace period of at least 30 days during the contract negotiation process after agreeing terms to avoid these penalties.

It is always best to have an independent, unbiased specialist who specializes in commercial real estate leases to help review and change these documents before signing them.

Todd Dorn, President of The Lease Doctor, can be reached at 888-413-7699 / 951-659-3163 or at tdorn@theleasedoctor.com, tdorn@dornandcompany.com and dornandcompany.com.

