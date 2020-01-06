advertisement

LONDONR / PARIS / BRUSSELS – Germany, Britain and France are trying to keep talks with Iran on its 2015 nuclear deal despite Tehran having destroyed all agreements after the United States killed its top military commander.

In his first official response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack on Baghdad airport, Iran said on Sunday it would abandon its uranium enrichment borders, further violating a central component of the deal it struck with six great powers.

Since Iran did not say how much it would enrich, while reaffirming cooperation with U.N. inspectors. monitoring its nuclear activity, European Union officials found positive elements in the declaration and the potential for de-escalation.

At the same time, EU foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in Brussels on Friday to discuss ways to salvage the deal through pressure if necessary, a move that could lead to the re-launch of U.N. sanctions. over Tehran.

“The deal is all but dead, but we will do everything to slow down and limit the slope of the (nuclear) proliferation that has been taken and try to save what can be saved,” said one European diplomat.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said the agreement reached between Iran and the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany was not dead yet and bilateral communication was ongoing. “Our goal remains to save the deal,” the spokesman said. “We’re in talks about that.”

As has been the case since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the 2018 deal, Britain, France and Germany find themselves mediators, trying to persuade Iran to stick with the pact and the Americans as allies. tough mind that will not be deceived by Tehran.

In a joint statement issued after Iran’s announcement of enrichment, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was an “urgent need for de-escalation”.

“We specifically urge Iran to refrain from further violent actions or proliferation, and urge Iran to return all measures in violation of the JCPOA,” they said, referring to the Joint Plan of Action, the official name of the deal. .

In the wake of the killing of Soleimani, which came in response to heightened attacks on US assets by Iranian-backed militants in Iraq, tensions in the region have risen to their highest level in more than a decade, making mediation more difficult.

Incorporating frustration on the European side is the fact that they were given no advanced warning of Trump’s decision to kill Soleiman, despite his potential to destabilize the region.

Nuclear experts interpreted Iran’s statement as leaving the door open for talks. They said it was positive that Tehran had not threatened to enrich uranium to a fragile 20% purity – a critical threshold reached before 2015 that moved it much closer to the 90% concentration required for bomb material – and that inspections the IAEA would continue.

“This is softer than it could have been and leaves room for negotiation opportunity,” said Mark Fitzpatrick, an associate associate and nonprofit specialist at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“It is a shame that Iran is pushing all the boundaries. However, we have to see what it actually does.”

Carrots and stickers

While European diplomats said the first priority was to halt further escalation to armed conflict, they are concerned about the unpredictability of the Trump administration and aware that they have little to offer Iran to stick with the JCPOA.

France has in the past spoken of securing credit lines in Tehran to ease the pressure of US sanctions, and Britain, France and Germany set up a payment mechanism for humanitarian and food trade, but it has not been operational for a year. further.

In general, they have not been able to deliver what Iran really wants to remain in the deal – the end of sanctions and the freedom to sell its oil. With Soleimani’s death, the possibility of those steps seems even less likely.

If forced to choose, Europeans may have little option but side by side with the Trump administration.

In this regard, the joint German-British-French declaration took a harsh line with Iran on its “negative role” in the region and did not refer to the US strike on Soleimani at all. That may satisfy Washington – but make Tehran worse.

“If you look at how E3 has reacted, they are getting closer and closer to Americans. I can’t see them changing that path, but they also have to keep the dialogue open with Iran. It’s a matter of time, “said one Western diplomat.

As well as trying to hold talks, European officials are exploring what sticks they can use for coral Iran.

The JCPOA includes a dispute resolution mechanism that, if activated, would accelerate pressure on the Islamic Republic, bringing about the possibility of redrawing UN sanctions that were restored under the 2015 agreement.

Officials said such a step could be taken as early as this week, with EU foreign ministers set to discuss it on Friday. It was not clear, however, what the reaction might provoke from Iran, or whether the Trump administration would consider it sufficient. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper in London, Andreas Rinke in Berlin and Parisa Hafezi in Dubai; Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

