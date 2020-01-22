advertisement

Liverpool have a 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League with games in hand. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Liverpool has in the past become known as bottlers.

Terms are used to define teams or athletes who fail to get the job done in the end even after putting themselves in a good position to achieve success.

However, this season, the Kops seem poised to win the Premier League for the first time in 27 years of history.

It would take a little courage for an individual to bet on the fact that he won the title, especially after having approached several times to bottle it.

When it comes to the gaming world, people generally bet on who would win a particular title at the end of a named season, and it was the same with Betway Uganda, the country’s first player.

Several people have placed bets on Jurgen Klopp’s side by winning the elusive piece of silver that their followers so badly need.

After a brilliant 2018/19 season, you couldn’t help but try to understand them but for bottlers, Liverpool has always been, it was such a risk.

However, from the 22nd day of the match, the Kops led the league by 13 points and with two games in hand.

Obviously, that puts them in a very solid position to win this time.

At Betway Uganda, they have already decided to pay all those who trusted the Reds to win.

“With 16 weeks to go, Betway, the Ugandan sports betting market leader, has decided to pay all Outright bets on Liverpool to win the 2019/20 Premier League and the selection of results as a victory. in the Multi Bet bet. leaflets, read a communication from Betway Uganda.

Speaking on the initiative to pay the bet, the country manager of Betway Uganda noted that they have indeed done so and that they will always try to offer their customers a world class betting experience.

“The sports betting industry in Uganda is evolving and we are always committed to providing our players with a world class betting experience,” said Agaba.

“Several players who bet on Liverpool to win the 2019/20 Premier League have already received their winnings.”

Liverpool, who led the Premier League with 64 points, will return Thursday with an away game against the Wolves.

They have not yet lost a game this season and you will have to return in April for the last time they lost a league game.

As the second half of the Premier League season continues, there are a number of other Outright markets that players can bet on, including the teams most likely to finish in the Top 4, top scorer and best team promoted.

