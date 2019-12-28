advertisement

Few Chelsea fans want the club to sign Barcelona striker Filipe Coutinho as they see him as a better version of the three options available at the club.

Chelsea fan page Twitter: The Blue have drawn various tweets from Chelsea loyalists, asking the club to sign Brazilian international player Filipe Coutinho from the Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

Coutinho was a Premier League player until January 2018, when he left Liverpool to join Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona for a £ 142million deal.

The Brazilian has not had his best time in the club for the 18 months he spent at Barcelona before signing a loan deal with the German Bundesliga giants in the summer.

He was able to resume his footballing career with Bayern Munich, who could sign him € 120 million to become their player as part of a loan deal that took him to the Allianz Arena.

According to Catalan media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing Philippe Coutinho if Bayern fail to activate the option of signing a permanent player.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has a lot of money to spend on new players after lifting the Blues transfer ban.

