One of the strangest things in season five of Better Call Saul is seeing random videos with some of the main characters. We learned from Lalo how to prepare food, how to iron a Gus Fring shirt or how to tie a Jimmy McGill tie. All of these videos are strange, but surprisingly beautiful and entertaining at the same time.

This brings us to where we are now, as the latest of these videos (see below) focuses on Kim Wexler teaching you the smart art of negotiating. It is something every good lawyer needs to understand, as it is often the only way to compromise. Sometimes you can’t get everything you want in court. Because of this, you have to take advantage of every little curve ball you can. This is what best explains Rhea Seehorn’s character.

The reality here, however, remains that it is difficult to imagine that negotiations go so much better in a minute … but that’s really irrelevant. These videos are primarily intended to highlight these characters as living, breathing people. They want you to be able to imagine how they do it every day! In the case of Kim, this could make what ends up happening to her even more heartbreaking.

Remember that as of February 23, new episodes of Better Call Saul will air on AMC – the next episode will air the following day, February 24, I don’t know how these flash forwards will end.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuqkXDJ9TiE (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvpc1BnakoA (/ embed)

