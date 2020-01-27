advertisement

Things are getting darker for Jimmy, especially as his complete transformation into Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad” is approaching.

“Better Call Saul” has already been extended for a sixth and final season in 2021, but before the end can really begin, the AMC drama has to survive the fifth season. And based on the latest teaser trailer for “Better Call Saul”, the fifth season will only increase the tension.

“You can’t imagine what I’m capable of,” calls Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) during the trailer. What exactly Jimmy can do is not exactly good. It’s getting darker for “Better Call Saul” and Jimmy, especially as his upcoming complete transformation into Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad” is approaching.

advertisement

If you know how other “Breaking Bad” people are doing – like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) and his bell – think that things are not like this would feel tense while watching this teaser. But when you see the gangsters chasing Mike, Los Pollos Hermanos is destroyed and this bell, it’s clear that something is in the desert air. As for Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), it is clear that she has a stressful time for herself – and a much more contradictory one – and unlike the others, her story is not entirely set in stone.

connected

connected

Last month during the Winter Television Critics Association 2020 press tour, Odenkirk promised that the fifth season of “Better Call Saul” would be “bigger”. “I have the feeling that we’re going faster in season five. More is happening. It’s a bigger season. The snowball comes down the mountain and breaks, ”said Odenkirk.

Series co-creator Peter Gould added: “I would say that this season where it goes is a bit more kinetic. There are scenes that are sure to be as violent as anything we had in Breaking Bad. On the TCA press tour, it was also announced that a few more well-known “breaking bad” characters would appear in this season.

Watch the first look at the upcoming episodes:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js04q5m4dlA (/ embed)

“Better Call Saul” returns for season five on Sunday, February 23rd, at 10pm. ET.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement