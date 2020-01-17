advertisement

“Better Call Saul” was brought in for a sixth and final season, AMC announced on Thursday.

The last season with 13 episodes will air in 2021.

Showrunner Peter Gould announced this when he appeared on the Television Critics Association’s press tour to promote the upcoming fifth season of the series, which premieres at AMC next month. Gould said he was ready to start working on the last episode of episodes in the coming weeks.

advertisement

Also read: “Better Call Saul”: See Saul Goodman’s New Office in Season 5 Teaser (Video)

“My dream from day one of Better Call Saul was to tell the full story of our complicated and compromised hero Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” Gould said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who made this trip possible. Next month we will start working on the sixth and final season – we will do our damnedest to make it through the landing.”

“Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito. It is produced by Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz.

Also read: AMC celebrates two premieres for Jason Segel’s “Dispatches From Elsewhere”

“One of the boldest swings AMC has ever done is to go ahead with the sequel to one of the most legendary series in television history. But thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it was also one of the most rewarding, ”said Sarah Barnett, president of the AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “It was an absolute pleasure to work with the extraordinarily talented team at Better Call Saul, which also delivers some of the best storytelling and the most beautiful nuances on television over five seasons. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, authors and casters on a remarkable achievement and look forward to sharing this last chapter with the fans. “

“Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is a brilliant storytelling at its best. Vince and Peter have created a fascinating world and fascinating characters that cannot be compared to anything else on TV, ”said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television. “And the extraordinary performances of this exceptional cast have enchanted and captivated the audience every year. Although we are sad that this remarkable series is coming to an end, we can hardly wait for Vince and Peter to reveal the sensational conclusion. “

advertisement