Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan joined their cast to announce the final season of “Better Call Saul” and to preview the penultimate season at the TCAs in Pasadena.

“Better Call Saul” will take exactly one episode longer than its predecessor. Showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould announced on the TCA stage that AMC has ordered a sixth and final season of the critical favorite. In the sixth season with 13 episodes, the total number of episodes of “Better Call Saul” will be 63, while “Breaking Bad” will include 62 award-winning episodes.

“When we started, we wanted to tell the whole story. I am happy to say that we will be able to do this, ”said Gould. “Thank God for AMC and Sony, we were picked up for season 6. (…) There will be 13 episodes and I was so proud to be part of Breaking Bad because I felt that Vince (Gilligan) and the rest of us managed to keep landing on those 62 episodes. And we’ll try like hell to make the landing in these 63 episodes. “

AMC is preparing to release season five on February 23. The 2020 season will consist of 10 episodes, while the crew will work on season 6 next month for a premiere in 2021.

A few spoilers were teased during the panel – including (seriously, that’s a potential) spoiler) the return of Dean Norris’ Hank Schraeder and his partner Steven Gomez (played by Steven Michael Quezada) to season five – and the producers even answered a question about what the ending might look like.

“As it ends, I would say we didn’t have a lot of idea,” said Gould. “It was very foggy in the first four seasons. During the interruption of season five, the fog began to lift. We started to see where it ends and I have to say that none of it is where I expected it to be when we started. “

“When this season is over, you will probably better understand where it all goes,” he added.

In a statement released on stage after the announcement, AMC President Sarah Barnett said: “Going green for one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest moves AMC has ever made. However, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it was also one of the most rewarding. It was an absolute pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented team from “Better Call Saul”, which also delivers some of the best storytelling and the most beautiful nuanced performances on television in five seasons. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, authors and casters on a remarkable achievement and look forward to sharing this last chapter with the fans. “

When asked if there were other spin-off options, Vince Gilligan said he hadn’t planned anything.

“I think you can put too much hot fudge on the sundae and I don’t want to,” said Gilligan. “I definitely have no plans to keep the universe going after this wonderful series” Better Call Saul “has ended. (…) I always say” never say never “but I would at that point say “Probably not”.

Regarding season five, Bob Odenkirk said things had gotten a lot better for his lawyer of the same name.

“I feel like we’re going faster in season 5. More is happening. It’s a bigger season. The snowball comes down the mountain and breaks, ”said Odenkirk.

“Can we say with certainty that it will be a little more violent?” Asked Jonathan Banks.

“I called Jonathan yesterday, he picked up the phone and said,” What are you going to kill me for? “, Gould joked.” I would say that this season where it goes is a bit more kinetic. There are scenes that are as violent as anything we had on Breaking Bad. “

Gould added that episode 8, staged by Gilligan, was certain to reach this record before announcing for the fifth time that “Breaking Bad” favorites Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) did not do be presented this year.

Another well-known character who made his debut in “Better Call Saul”: Robert Forster. The recently deceased actor appeared for the first time in “El Camino”, the “Breaking Bad” film Gilligan made for Netflix and AMC. However, the producers indicated that he will also be seen in an early scene of the fifth season of “Better Call Saul”. There were no plans to see any more of his character beyond this scene, and both creators expressed grief over the loss.

“He’s missing a lot,” said Gilligan. “He’s a wonderful actor and I’m sorry someone didn’t get to know him – he was an absolute gentleman. I would have loved to work with him on another show or film again.”

“Better Call Saul” Season 5 Premiere Sunday, February 23rd at 10pm on AMC.

