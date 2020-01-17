advertisement

Today we come with news that is both great and sad – we are officially approaching the end of Better Call Saul. AMC has confirmed that they have renewed the long-standing Breaking Bad prequel, but season 6 will also be the last show. This has been speculated about last year, and it makes sense to look at the length of this show in relation to another in Breaking Bad.

For those of you wondering, the final season will begin filming later this year – it will include 13 episodes and will premiere sometime in 2021. The executive producer / showrunner Peter Gould had this to say in a statement:

“From day one Better call Saul My dream was to tell the full story of our complicated and compromised hero Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making this dream come true … We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who made this journey possible. Next month we start working on season six and last – we’re going to do our damnedest to make it through the landing. “

Meanwhile, Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, added:

“One of the boldest swings AMC has ever done is to go ahead with the sequel to one of the most legendary series in television history. But thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it was also one of the most rewarding … It was an absolute pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented team Better call Saul, which – five seasons later – continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and finest nuanced performances on TV. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, authors and casters on a remarkable achievement and look forward to sharing this last chapter with the fans. “

We hope that Saul Goodman will meet Walter White soon this season … but also learn a little more about his future. Is it too much to ask for it to end up somewhere other than Cinnabon?

Remember that season five of the series premiered on February 23, and also share some of your expectations for the last season below! (Photo: AMC.)

