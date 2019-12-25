advertisement

Excited concerns rise to a distant star that is approximately 1400 times larger than our star could soon explode if it hadn’t already.

The Betelgeuse star is one of the brightest in the night sky and the second brightest in the Orion constellation in which it is located.

The star has focused on Twitter and other online stargazing forums in recent days. There is speculation that a “supernova” could soon arise.

A supernova is the name for the massive explosion of a star that occurs when it runs out of fuel and starts to cool down quickly.

Eventually, gravity, no longer burdened by the heat emanating from the star’s core, crushes the star, leaving a nebula or, in some cases, a black hole.

media_cameraNASA said this nebula is the oldest example of a photographed supernova. The supernova was probably first observed by Chinese astronomers in 185 AD. Picture: AFP PHOTO / NASA

Dr. David Boyce, an astronomer and head of the physics department at a UK boarding school, visited Twitter this weekend to share an observation about the distant star that suggests he could follow in the footsteps of many before.

Dr. Boyce said if this is the case, Betelgeuse will emit more light than the Milky Way, more energy than it did in the millions of years it lives, and the brightest object in the sky.

“Whatever happens, it will be worth seeing,” said Dr. Boyce. “A supernova in our galaxy is a unique spectacle.”

media_cameraA picture taken with the Herschel Space Observatory showing a ring of material that may have been created when Betelgeuse absorbed its companion star. CREDIT: ESA / Herschel / PACS / L. Decin et al

But not everyone shared his excitement.

Some quickly pointed out that Betelgeuse is classified as a semi-regular variable star, which means that its brightness changes slightly.

This means that the reduced brightness can be a normal process rather than an indication of an upcoming supernova.

However, researchers at Villanova University said Betelgeuse reached its lowest brightness ever in the past month.

media_cameraThe constellation Orion the Hunter. Betelgeuse is the bright red star in the lower right corner. Image: Martin George

The researchers examined Betelgeuse (as well as the Antares star in the Scorpius constellation) for signs of a possible supernova.

The two stars were previously identified as the most likely sources of a “nearby” supernova, although both are more than 600 light-years from Earth.

“This season shows that the star has lost brightness since October,” said Villanova astronomy professor Edward Guinan’s note in The Astronomer’s Telegram.

“Betelgeuse is subject to complicated, quasi-periodic fluctuations in brightness with a predominant time span of approximately 405 – 435 days. But Betelgeuse also has minor changes in brightness in the long term (5 – 6 years) and in the short term (100 – 180 days). This is currently the slightest weakness the star had during our over 25 years of continuous surveillance, ”the note said.

Betelgeuse is expected to explode one day because it lives relatively quickly as a star. The reason why it is so bright in the sky is its size and its fuel consumption.

The detection of a Betelgeuse supernova would take more than 600 years before we notice it. So if it’s actually a suspect, he’s now really part of the story.

