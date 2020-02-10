advertisement

Look, if you want to take the boring route, be sure to grab some flowers and a box of mass-produced chocolates for your wife or girlfriend this Valentine’s Day. We know for sure that she will like them … and then she will completely forget them a few days later. On the other hand, if you want to give her a gift that will make her think of you every time she uses it for years, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve searched everywhere to come up with a collection of Valentine’s Day gift ideas that are a bit more special than they might be used to. If you want to get everything out of the closet, you can give her the revolutionary Roomba i7 + robot vacuum cleaner that empties itself after cleaning, or opt for the more affordable euphy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot vacuum cleaner and it can still worry less about chores. Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is guaranteed to score a number of points, even if it is on sale for $ 249, and will love the Instant Pot Air Fryer lid that turns any Instant Pot into an air fryer and dehydrator .

The MEATER wireless smart meat thermometer is a great way to prepare every meat at the perfect temperature, so it’s a great Valentine’s gift if she loves to cook. You can’t go wrong with the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle while it has a $ 30 discount, and who wouldn’t love a new pair of Apple AirPods? You can also go with the GoPro HERO8 action camera or this best-selling cheaper alternative if she loves the outdoors, or buy a new Kindle if she’s more of a homebody. Also notable, the $ 350 Bose QC35 wireless noise-canceling headphones that everyone loves has a low of only $ 220 pink! View all our top choices for Valentine’s Day 2020 gifts below.

iRobot Roomba i7 + (7550) Robot vacuum cleaner with automatic waste disposal

Empty goods on their own: you do not have to think about vacuuming for months; Clean Base Automatic waste removal with AllergenLock bag contains 60 days of dirt, dust and hair

Power Lifting Suction: delivers 10x air force for improved pick-up performance; Premium 3 Stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and hair of pets you see and the allergens and dust you don’t see; (In comparison with Roomba 600 series)

Intelligent cards and remembers multiple floor plans to clean your entire house; Patented iAdapt 3.0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively records thousands of precise measurements per millisecond to optimize coverage

Imprint smart mapping allows the robot to learn, map and adapt to your home, so that you can choose which rooms are cleaned and when; Keep out zones offer extra control to actively avoid specific areas and objects in your house.

Ideal for houses with pets; Highly efficient filter and allergen Blocking bags collect 99 percent of pollen, mold and dust mites so that they do not escape back into the air

Unique double rubber brushes with multiple surfaces: do not get caught in animal hair; Brushes adjust and bend to maintain constant contact with carpets and hard floors

With Imprint Link technology, Roomba i7 + and Braava jet m6 robots can automatically clean one after the other: vacuuming and then mopping

Cheaper alternative

Instant Pot Air Fryer lid

New Air Fryer lid fits most * Instant Pot models and instantly turns your Instant Pot into a 6-in-1 air fryer that will fry, roast, bake, roast, heat up and dehydrate

Great results with presets at the touch of a button

Removable lid of the air fryer is easy to use, easy to clean and easy to store

Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures crunchy crunch and golden finish

Compatible with most 6-liter Instant Pot models

Air Fryer Lid is only compatible with stainless steel inner pots and is not compatible with ceramic inner pots

MEATER True wireless smart meat thermometer

► 100% wireless: no wires. No fuss. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Keep an eye on your cook with the FREE app available for smartphones and tablets with iOS (10.3 and later) / Android (5.0 and later).

► 2 sensors, 1 probe: dual temperature sensors can monitor the internal meat temperature up to 212 ° F and the ambient / external temperature up to 527 ° F at the same time.

► Guided Cook System: guides you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. You can also set custom notifications / notifications based on temperature and / or time.

► Advanced estimation algorithm: can estimate how long you will cook and leave your food to plan your meal and manage your time.

► Connectivity Suite: control your cook from a phone or tablet via Bluetooth. Increase your wireless range with MEATER Link WiFi and the MEATER Cloud to use Alexa and control your cook from a computer.

Cheaper alternative

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless headphones with noise reduction

Limited edition Rose Gold QC 35 headphones II

Three levels of world-class noise reduction for a better listening experience in any environment

Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more

Dual microphone system with noise reduction for clear sound and voice

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates and more via the Bose Connect app

Enabled with Bose AR – an innovative audio-only version of augmented reality – via a firmware update via the Bose connect app.

For iPhone, iPad and Android users, ensure that the firmware of your product is up-to-date via the Bose connect app. Then with Links you have access to a showcase of Bose ar-enhanced apps to download them.

Cheaper alternative

Apple iPad (10.2 inch)

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8 MP camera on the back, 1.2 MP FaceTime HD camera on the front

Stereo speakers

802.11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

Cheaper alternative

Apple AirPods

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and speech

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles from the Charging Case

advertisement

Cheaper alternative

Kindle Paperwhite

Now available in Black or Twilight Blue

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite to date – with a flat front design and a 300 ppi glare-free screen that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you are free to read and relax on the beach, by the pool or in the bathtub.

Enjoy twice as much storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics and audio books.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts for weeks, not hours.

With the built-in adjustable light you can read inside and outside day and night.

Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus more than a million titles at $ 2.99 or less.

Cheaper alternative

SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water bundle

Make fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button

Contains: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) BPA-free reusable 1 liter carbonate bottles and (2) 40 ml non-calorie fruit drops – lime and orange flavors

Energy efficient, driven by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonises up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonate bottles (BPA-free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

Visit SodaStream online or call our sparkling water specialists at 1-800-763-2258 for more information about our products or refill your Co2 cylinder

GoPro HERO8 black waterproof action camera

Streamlined design: the redesigned shape is more pocket-sized and with foldable fingers at the base you can quickly change holders. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster and the lens is now 2x impact-resistant.

HyperSmooth 2.0: Smooth is now even smoother. Now HERO8 Black has three stabilization levels – On, High and Boost – so you can choose the best option for whatever you do. Get the widest possible views or increase it to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. In addition, HyperSmooth 2.0 works with all resolutions and frame rates and has in-app horizon leveling.

TimeWarp 2.0: Capture super-stabilized time-lapse videos as you move through an activity. And now TimeWarp 2.0 automatically adjusts the speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. You can even delay the effect to real time – enjoy interesting moments – and then tap to speed it back up.

LiveBurst: capture the moments 1.5 seconds before and after recording, so that you can choose the best single image for the perfect photo – or a great shareable video.

HERO8 Black Mods: Vloggers, professional filmmakers and ambitious makers can do more than ever imagined with fast-charging accessories such as flashes, microphones, LCD screens and more; Simply add the optional media mode to improve your capture game.

Cheaper alternative

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Free Echo Dot

This bundle contains Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa and then switch on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell.

Powered by the rechargeable battery or being connected to doorbell wires for a constant charge.

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision.

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with on-demand video from Live View.

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer can receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Image source: TAW4 / Shutterstock

.

advertisement