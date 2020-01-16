advertisement

Excuse me Bali, Bhutan is the new black this year. The hot list of travel destinations for 2020 has landed and there is something for every traveler.

CENTRAL ASIA Along the Central Asian Silk Road is a collection of countries between China and Turkey, which is colloquially referred to as “the Stans”. As you travel through countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, every ancient city seems to pat you on the back for your adventurous spirit.

The region offers breathtaking Islamic architecture, bustling bazaars and unique landscapes. Even though a vacation here is still the definition of “less traveled road”, it was recently included in Flight Center’s WOW 50 travel experiences for 2020. Your annual vacation for a 30-day trip west on On The Go’s Central Silk Road Tours for $ 4405.

advertisement

BHUTAN Are you trying to slow down, regroup, and concentrate? A pill for this comes in the form of Bhutan, a tiny piece of Himalayan paradise that was recently one of the most up-and-coming travel destinations for 2020 and is regularly called the happiest place on earth due to the quiet and blissful outlook on life of its population.

Note that there is a high daily fee and you need to be in good physical condition to climb the monastery-lined hills. However, if you dream of spending time away from the crowds in a breathtaking setting, there is no better place to relax and reflect. andBeyond’s five-day A Taste of Bhutan tour costs $ 4043 per person.

CARIBBEAN Imagine 7,000 sun-drenched islands, many of which are teeming with swaying palm trees and pristine beaches. If you need to lie down to catch your breath, the islands of the Caribbean (a comeback of the 2017 hurricanes that devastated the region) are great. Most of the big names have just opened or are slated to open a number of luxury hotels and resorts , like the Andaz Residences in Turks & Caicos and SO in Havana, Cuba.

GALWAY, IRELAND Their pub life is legendary and their food scene culminates. This year, Ireland can put another feather in its hat when it becomes the European Capital of Culture in 2020. The celebrations begin in February and continue throughout the year at the city’s hubs, pubs and beaches with music events, art exhibitions and readings.

With four new hotels opening for the festival and a location mid-way down the famous Wild Atlantic Way route, there’s hardly anything you could want. The Galway 2020 Box Office is open for tickets.

GREAT BARRIER REEF When it comes to our own Great Barrier Reef, which is home to 2900 individual reefs, 600 continental islands, 300 coral reefs, 1625 fish species and more than 600 coral species, there is a lot to love, but at the same time a lot slips through our fingers.

ANTARCTICA If only there was a way to bottle the magnetism of the southernmost continent of our planet and drown ourselves in the stuff. First you have to get to a point where you can actually walk on the ice, and then you have to deal with the temperatures (which are known to drop below -70 2 ° C in part). Nevertheless, it is 14.2 million km². A mass of blue and white ice still makes it onto everyone’s bucket list.

Once you’ve explored the ice coves with the Zodiac and seen penguins and blue whales in a landscape with icy peaks perched above your kayak, nothing compares to the miracle of your presence – like when you really give birth. A 15-day Hurtigruten adventure through Inspiring Vacations can be yours for $ 10,999 per person.

EXPERT TRAVEL PREVIEW FOR 2020 “The interest of travelers in Japan will be greater than ever. With the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the upcoming Olympic Games, travelers will discover a fascinating travel destination with infinite beauty and fascinating culture. It’s the perfect place to visit and the place to be in 2020. “

– Brendan Cooper, Head of Travel, Inspiring Vacations



Learn about the hottest travel destinations and travel trends in the Escape Best for 2020 series.

advertisement