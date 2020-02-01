advertisement

The fashion month is just around the corner.

And Copenhagen Fashion Week is known for producing the fanciest cold weather ensembles as street style stars prepare Denmark’s cool, wet surroundings on their routes between shows. When it comes to dealing with such weather, there is only one solution: closed shoes.

From boots to slip-on mules to pointed heels, influencers and event participants wear their most striking layer looks and statement shoes.

Maya Paustian at Acne Studios invites you to Copenhagen Fashion Week in autumn 2020 in January 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Acne Studios will start in January 2020 at Copenhagen Fashion Week in autumn ’20.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Eye-catching patterns got stuck and pulled the eye down when boots with cow motifs were printed on calf hair and python leather upper. Outstanding colors conquered the scene in both shoes and clothing, including neon pops and mixed colors, to contrast the gray sky.

Nathalie Helgerud in mango boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week in autumn 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Karla Alajdi in Calvin Klein boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week in autumn 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Well-known shoe brands such as Acne Studios and Bottega Veneta were present.

Fanny Ekstrand in Bottega Veneta mules and a Chanel bag at Copenhagen Fashion Week fell in the 1920s in January 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Nina Sandbech in custom boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week in autumn 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Annabel Rosendahl in vagabond boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week in autumn 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Click through the gallery to see all street style looks of Copenhagen Fashion Week in the fall of ’20.

