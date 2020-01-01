advertisement

SanDisk is often the first brand that comes to mind when people think of microSD cards and other removable storage, but there was another big brand that SanDisk actually sold out on Black Friday among our readers. It was Samsung, and now the leading memory cards of the company are on sale again for the first time since the holidays. The most popular SKU is the Samsung 128 GB MicroSDXC EVO Select memory card, which is available for $ 25 but currently at $ 19.49 on Amazon. Other sizes also get a discount, so definitely click around to see the latest prices.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

IDEAL FOR RECORDING 4K UHD VIDEO: Samsung MicroSD EVO is perfect for high-res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLRs, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e, S9, S9 +, Note9 , S8, S8 +, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc.), Android devices and more

ULTRA-FAST WRITING SPEEDS: Up to 100 MB / s read and 90 MB / s write speeds; UHS speed class U3 and speed class 10 (performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors)

BUILT TO LAST RELIABILITY: Shockproof memory card is also water resistant, temperature resistant, X-ray resistant and magnetically resistant

EXTENDED COMPATIBILITY: Includes full-size adapter for use in cameras, laptops, and desktop computers

10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: 10 year limited warranty does not apply to dashcam, CCTV, surveillance camera and other write intensive use; Warranty for SD adapter is limited to 1 year

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement