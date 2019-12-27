advertisement

New year, new adventures. Start the new decade with an excursion to a picturesque regional city – or maybe to the snow-covered hills of Switzerland.

PORTO, PORTUGAL Keep the New Year’s party mood alive with a trip to the vibrant city of Porto. There is a lot going on in gastronomy, there is an abundance of vineyards in the Douro Valley, and since this is a quiet time for tourists, everything is a bit cheaper.

BALI The majority of the Christmas population returned to work and school by the end of January. This is the perfect time to visit. Start the new year with a stay at the indulgent Maya Ubud Resort & Spa, where yoga, self-care and pure relaxation are top priorities.

SWITZERLAND Can’t stand the heat? This is the right place. In the new year, Switzerland sees fewer tourists, which makes it a perfect time to explore its breathtaking cities. After the New Year, the nightly prices and even better the prices for Christmas decorations fall – yes, take advantage of the last days of the Christmas markets.

GIPPSLAND REGION, VIC With pristine beaches, pristine rainforests and incredible local products, Gippsland is a destination with something for everyone. Go to the coast and enjoy the gentle surf of the Inverloch and Lakes Entrance beach.

MONTREAL CANADA If temperatures below zero are good for you, go to Montreal. For house music lovers, the city’s annual Igloo Festival takes place this month. Elsewhere, a visit to Mount Royal is a great place for outdoor adventurers who offer skiing, ice skating, and more.

CAPE TRIBULATION, QLD Secluded, warm and full of natural beauty, Cape Tribulation is the ultimate destination to relax before the start of the year. Hike through the rainforest of Daintree, snorkel through the sea water or cuddle a koala.

SYDNEY, NSW Experience the thrill of the ATP Cup this month – a new team competition to kick off the men’s tennis season from 2020. If sport is not your thing, don’t miss the new 80km walk from Bondi to Manly, the most frequently mentioned becomes a panoramic route in the world.

CARMEL BY THE SEA, CALIFORNIA For a European winter experience without too cold weather and less travel time, we recommend the charming town of Carmel. The coastal city lies between Los Angeles and San Francisco and is home to alleys that can be compared to the streets of Dubrovnik. It offers architecture that is in no way inferior to Seville and cuisine that pampers the palates of the most seasoned travelers.

STEWART ISLAND / RAKIURA, NEW ZEALAND Make your way to Stewart Island to escape the not too distant city. In Māori language it means Rakiura, which means “the land of the glowing sky” thanks to the incredible Aurora Australis that illuminates the night sky. More than 85 percent of the pristine island is a national park, with more brown kiwis walking around than people.

UPPER HUNTER, NSW Now is the perfect time to plan a vacation outside of the city as the rural businesses are hit by extreme droughts and fires. The Upper Hunter Region is home to incredible wines and food, and is a 90-minute drive from Newcastle CBD or three hours from Sydney.

DUBAI Although January is the coldest month in Dubai, it feels like a warm spring day to Australians. Enjoy the city’s numerous attractions and activities – like the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020 – without crowds.

TENTERFIELD, NSW As in most rural cities, tourism is an important part of the recovery of this picturesque city after a flood of bushfires and droughts. So get in the car and head to Tenterfield this month. Taste the local wines, visit the unique shops, take a scenic walk or go canoeing or fishing.

