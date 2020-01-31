advertisement

Meghan Markle is undoubtedly a trendsetter. Not only does it have an effortlessly polished wardrobe, it also has a knack for mixing high and low items – which makes it even more desirable for the general public. Although she tends to reach for designer labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura, and Stella McCartney, she has a few shops on her list that are actually affordable. Enter: J.Crew. The Duchess has been seen in the retailer’s style almost a dozen times, from a pair of black $ 100 booties to a $ 120 denim dress on various outings and public appearances.

And we can’t blame them for that. J.Crew is a popular shopping destination for us too, from elegant stacks to fun patterns. Take a look at how Duchess J.Crew wore it and buy her coveted looks below.

Open to the United States

Meghan wore two J. Crew parts to cheer on her friend Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open. As a perfect fall ensemble, she combined a denim dress with a retailer’s belt with J.Crew’s gray Julliette sweater that was casually hung over her shoulders.

Meghan Markle at the US Open.

To the airport

Even before she was queen, the Duchess was a fan of the retailer. In 2017 she offered her chic, airport-style touch in a linen blouse and strappy sandals from J.Crew. She completed her look with distressed jeans, oversized glasses and a summer fedora.

Meghan Markle arrives at Austin Airport in J.crew blouse and sandals.

Shop a similar sandal style from J.Crew:

To the yoga class

Another pre-royal look: Meghan opted for an army green jacket from J.Crew with dark wash jeans and casual Reebok sneakers while going to the yoga class. The exact jacket she was wearing is no longer available on the J.crew website. However, the dealer offers similar styles so you can copy their style.

Buy a similar jacket style from J.Crew:

During the Royal Tour

During Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2018 royal tour of Australia, Figi, Tonga and New Zealand, Duchess J.Crews wore charcoal-washed toothpick jeans with rubber boots from the Original Muck Boot Company while planting the first royal tree in Auckland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour New Zealand

During her royal tour, too, she opted for J.Crew’s versatile Sadie boots.

Meghan Markle wears J.Crew Sadie boots in October 2018.

For other royal obligations

She was wearing Manolo Blahnik pumps and a $ 213 J. Crew coat when she got off with Prince Harry in Birmingham, England. Since this public appearance in March 2018, the coat has been sold out and has been refilled several times. Although J.Crew no longer offers the look, it is currently available on resale sites like eBay.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Birmingham, England.

Meghan also wore a striped J.Crew midi skirt to meet with female executives in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan Markle with activists in Cape Town, South Africa wearing a J.Crew skirt.

To a polo match

For the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in summer 2018, Meghan equipped her midi dress Caroline Herrera with a straw hat from J.Crew. Unfortunately, the exact clutch that Meghan wore is no longer available, but you can get a similar straw style from J.Crew for $ 50 at Amazon.com.

Meghan Markle participates in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in the Royal County of the Berkshire Polo Club.

Shop a similar clutch style from J.Crew:

