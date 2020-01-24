advertisement

January 24, 2020

“Stop what you’re doing and book this.”

Hostelworld compiled the numbers based on the 1.1 million reviews published on its website in the last 12 months to determine the winners of the HOSCAR (Hostelworld Customer Annual Ratings) award. The ratings are based on key criteria such as the overall customer experience, security, value for money, location, atmosphere, staff, cleanliness and facilities. Here are the best of the best.

BEST ATMOSPHERE



5 TERRE BACKPACKERS (CINQUE TERRE, ITALY)



RATING: 9.9

PRICE: Dorms from $ 40 per night

WHY WINNED: The 5 Terre Backpackers are located near the Cinque Terre National Park, an undiscovered paradise for lovers of relaxation and outdoor exercise. Guests can enjoy breathtaking panoramic mountain views while meeting other travelers in the restaurant and bar, or relaxing on the terrace and in the garden.

EXAMINER SAID “STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING AND BOOK THIS HOSTEL !!!! It was by far the best decision of our two-week trip to Italy. It is in the most beautiful quiet mountain setting and the staff (Franco and his family) are amazing and make you feel like family. The homemade wine is sooo good and the evening homemade pasta dinners were the best we had on our trip. We will just go back to Cinque Terre in the future to go there Hostel to stay … it’s just so great! “

BEST LOCATION



ADVENTURE Q2 HOSTEL, QUEENSTOWN, NEW ZEALAND



RATING: 9.7

PRICE: Dorms from $ 38 per night

WHY WON? The Adventure Q2 Hostel is about offering its guests the best possible destinations in Queenstown. Guests can book a range of excursions here, including climbing, bungee jumping from the Kawarau Bridge, or hurling Coronet Peak down. The hostel will even give the explorers a GoPro to capture all of their adventures. Pub crawls and barbecues are organized on the terrace. If you want to spend a quiet evening, you can look forward to a movie evening and a game on the PS4 in the lounge.

EXAMINER SAID “The best hostel I’ve ever stayed in. Q2 has thought of everything, including the little details: – extra hooks near your bed – built-in shelves in the bunks – huge functional windows in the room – great kitchen, common room and bathroom – Free rental equipment (bicycles, go – professionals etc.) – Washing machines of very good quality – Touchscreen Spotify in the kitchen for songs in the queue – SUPER clean and cozy This hostel has ruined every other hostel for me. Why can’t they all be like that? ? “

BEST HOSTEL IN AUSTRALIA



WAKE UP! SYDNEY CENTRAL (SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA)



RATING: 9.3

PRICE: From USD 35 per night

WHY WINNED: Wake up! Sydney Central, a bright, lively hostel in the middle of the city, praises its impressive facilities, clean bathrooms, helpful staff and free tours. It was not only recognized as the best hostel in Australia, but also as the best oversized hostel in the top 5 worldwide.

REVIEWERS SAID: Wake Up was the best hostel experience I’ve ever had. My flight from Sydney was canceled and I was so happy to be able to spend more time at Wake Up. “

BEST EMPLOYEES



JOY HOI AN HOSTEL (HOI AN, VIETNAM)



RATING: 9.9

PRICE: Dorms from USD 9 per night

WHY WINNED: Cheerful Hoi An Hostel, in the heart of Hoi An’s old town, offers quiet and centrally located accommodations, just a short walk from Hoi An History Museum and less than 2 miles from Bang Beach. Experience the Vietnamese culture with local dishes and let the staff in the garden teach you the national language.

Critics said: “The best hostel I’ve ever stayed in!” Hien (“Mama”) treats you like a family. “

BEST FACILITIES



THE ROADHOUSE PRAGUE (PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC)



RATING: 9.9

PRICE: Dorms from $ 30 per night

WHY WINNED: RoadHouse Prague is run by experienced backpackers who have made Prague their home to create lasting memories for others. There are daily activities and family dinners in the evening to bring guests together in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The comfortable lounge has a TV and a large selection of books and board games for relaxing afternoons. The area is famous for its cafes, bars and restaurants.

Critics said: “The best hostel I’ve ever been to! Everything was so thought out and perfect! The staff were great and I didn’t want to go! “

BEST NEW HOSTEL



WOMBAT’S CITY HOSTEL VENICE MESTRE (VENICE, ITALY)



RATING: 9.5

PRICE: Dorms from $ 26 per night

WHY WON? Wombat City Hostel Venice Mestre is just 10 minutes by train from the floating city and offers an easy bus connection to the airport, ideal for all travelers. Combining the splendor of Venice with the functionality of a hostel, this hostel offers a shared lounge and a lively women’s bar to plan your next adventure.

Critics said: “Loved this hostel. It is brand new. More like a hotel. “

BEST HOSTEL FOR SOLO FEMALE TRAVELERS



HOSTEL ONE PRAGUE (PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC)



RATING: 9.6

PRICE: Dorms from $ 29 per night

WHY WINNED: Hostel One Prague is located in the vibrant and exciting district of Žižkov and strives to offer an unforgettable experience where guests can meet. During the day, hikes and activities are offered. The on-site bar, The Rave Cave, is ideal for anyone looking for a good start to the day. For a quieter evening, you can watch a movie, enjoy a guitar session in the shared lounge, or just relax with a drink in the garden.

REVIEWERS SAID: “I absolutely loved my stay at Hostel One Prague. It is by far my favorite hostel I have stayed in so far. The atmosphere was extremely friendly and inviting, both among the staff and among the other guests. “

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY



TROPICAL VALLEY HOMESTAY (PHONG NHA, VIETNAM)



RATING: 9.7

PRICE: Dorms from $ 5 per night

WHY WINNED: The Tropical Valley Homestay in Phong Nha offers river and mountain views and is run by a local family to ensure a cozy atmosphere. The hostel has a restaurant serving regional cuisine, a shared lounge and a large garden. There are daily hikes and bike rides through the caves and jungle to make this accommodation truly unique.

Critics said: “Best place to stay in Vietnam! The staff are not only very nice and caring … the food they prepared for us was amazing! “

BEST HOSTEL FOR SOLO TRAVELERS



360 HOSTEL BARCELONA ART & CULTURE (BARCELONA, SPAIN)



RATING: 9.7

PRICE: Dorms from $ 29 per night

WHY WON? Get the most out of Barcelona when you stay at 360 Hostel Barcelona Arts & Culture. Take artistic photos of Gothic architecture on the free walking tour of the old town, satisfy your appetite with a paella course or talk to other travelers about free tapas. For those who want to relax, there is a sun terrace and even a steam bath. Visit the artist district El Born to explore boutiques, original restaurants, and cool bars.

Critics said: “This was the best hostel I have ever been to. That completed my experience in Barcelona. The free food every night made you feel at home and took care of it. And in the evening instruments brought everyone together. “

BEST HOSTEL FOR MALE SOLO TRAVELERS + BEST BIG HOSTEL



LOS PATIOS HOSTEL (MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA)



RATING: 9.5

PRICE: Dorms from $ 24 per night

WHY WINNED: Los Patios Hostel is located in a lush tropical valley. Each floor is designed to celebrate one of Colombia’s natural wonders: the mountains, the jungle, the sea and the plains. The rooms are named after the most popular travel destinations in the country. Visit the rooftop bar to enjoy a few Colombian rays and have a drink with friends while enjoying the breathtaking views, working out in the hotel’s gym, or relaxing in the PS4 games room.

The reviewers said: “Everything was perfect! Great activities, great beds, nice roofs and the gym! I can’t wait to go there again! “

BEST MEDIUM HOSTEL



YES! LISBON HOSTEL (LISBON, PORTUGAL)



RATING: 9.6

PRICE: Dorms from USD 28 per night

WHY WINNED: Yes! The Lisbon Hostel is a fantastic place to meet like-minded people. In the public areas you will find a cozy lounge with board games and a PS4 as well as an in-house bar for drinks. There’s a free walking tour of the famous cobblestone streets and a restaurant where you can enjoy regional cuisine and share travel stories with new friends.

Critics said: “The best hostel I’ve ever stayed in!” It was the first time I was traveling alone and because of the great atmosphere I was able to meet so many wonderful people. The staff is great and you feel like family. The 10 euro dinners are also absolutely worth it, so much delicious food and an open bar cannot beat that. Just book it now, you won’t regret it! “

BEST EXTRA BIG HOSTEL



WOMBATS CITY HOSTEL WIEN (DER NASCHMARKT, VIENNA, AUSTRIA)



RATING: 9.0

PRICE: Dorms from $ 30 per night

WHY WINNED: Wombat’s City Hostel Vienna is located in the heart of the city with Vienna’s largest market, the Naschmarkt. This hostel is right on the doorstep and is a great choice for guests interested in art and architecture as it is just south of the cultural district. In the womBAR you can enjoy a drink and a game at the pool table or visit sights such as the Hofburg and the Vienna State Opera.

REVIEWERS SAID: “Super cool and clean hostel, great facilities and atmosphere. Nice common areas, good cuisine and the bar are a plus. Probably the best breakfast I’ve seen in hostels so far. “

BEST SMALL HOSTEL



ROY’S VILLA HOSTEL (SIGIRIYA, SRI LANKA)



RATING: 9.9

PRICE: Dorms from $ 17 per night

WHY WINNED: Roys Villa Hostel is the ideal place for those who want to escape the busy streets of the city and want to be surrounded by nature. This hostel offers amazing nature experiences, including breathtaking views of Lion Rock and Pidurangala Rock, and views of the lake from every room. Roy’s Villa is the perfect location for trips to Dambulla and the ancient ruins of Polonnaruwa, while travelers often spend time with local farmers in their rice fields or swim in the local natural lake.

Critics said: “10/10 for this hostel – we were unfortunately only one night, but even in one night we felt like part of a small family.”

