Ben Chilwell of Leicester City and Emily Scarratt, center of England, were named Leicester Mercury sportsmen and sportswomen in 2019.

The duo received their “ Sports Oscars ” during a starry presentation evening at the Welford Road stadium in Leicester Tigers.

Chilwell turned down the challenge of Foxes teammate James Maddison and Matt Davis of Burbage, who helped the Warrington Wolves win the coveted Rugby League Challenge Cup at Wembley in their first season in the Super League.

2019 was the year that Chilwell established himself as the best left-back in England. After making his debut with the Three Lions at King Power Stadium in late 2018, Chilwell became Gareth Southgate’s man of choice on the left side of the defense.

For City, Chilwell’s form saw him rise in the ranks of the Premier League’s left back, the 23-year-old academy graduate helping his club organize a 2020 in which trophies could be won and a European qualification obtained.

Ben Chilwell acceptance speech

(Image: Matt Short Photography)

The Desford Scarratt has become a mainstay of women’s rugby in England and has had an exceptional year, even by its own high standards. The 29-year-old Loughborough Lightning player was named Female Player of the Year by World Rugby after transitioning from rugby sevens to the 15 game, where she was exceptional throughout year in midfield for Loughborough. and England.

Tennis star GB Katie Boulter and netball and basketball ace Ella Clark were the finalists.

The Leicester Riders won the Team of the Year honors. Rob Paternostro’s team continued to claim silverware in 2019, lifting the BBL playoff title for the third consecutive season – the only club to have achieved this feat.

The Leicester Lions speedway club had a phenomenal year and this was recognized when Stewart Dickson won the title of Manager of the Year.

Emily Scarratt breaks through the French defense at Exeter during another superb year on the rugby field. Image – Harry Trump / Getty Images

Dickson led the Lions to their first national trophy in almost half a century when they won the Championship Shield by defeating the Eastbourne Eagles. More success followed in the form of the SGB championship when they got the better of Glasgow in the grand final.

Swimmers dominated the under-18 categories. Michaella Glenister of the GB team won bronze at the World Junior Championships, helping her win the title of young sportswoman, while William Bell of the City of Leicester SC was named young sportsman of the year.

Matt Hampson’s work with his foundation has been recognized with the Neville Hamilton Award. Hampson, who was paralyzed from the back of the neck when a scrum collapsed while training with the U21s from England, established the Matt Hampson Foundation in 2011 to provide a rallying point for all who are also affected. by injuries that changed their lives. The work of the Foundation includes the Get Busy Living Center, which opened in 2018 in Burrough on the Hill.

The Lifetime Achievement also entered the rugby world with former Leicester Tigers support John Duggan. Duggan made 302 appearances for the Tigers between 1970 and 1980, scoring 158 tries. He has been a teacher throughout his playing career, well known for his work at Southfields College, Lancaster School and Ellesmere College and has received the BEM award for his services in school sports for the disabled.

John Duggan speaks

(Image: Matt Short Photography)

WINNERS (in bold) RUNNERS AND SPONSORS

Life Success Award

Sponsor – Upton Steel

John Duggan

Sportsman of the year

Sponsor – Leicester Tigers

Ben chilwell

Matt Davis

James Maddison

Sportswoman of the year

Sponsor – British Army

Emily Scarratt

Katie boulter

Ella Clark

Team of the year

Sponsor – Mazars

Leicester riders

Watling JCB Leicester Lions

Leicester Coritanian Master Men’s and Cross Country Team

Club of the year

Sponsor – Everards

Rothley Park Cricket Club

Hinckley Squash and Racketball Club

Grasshopper Netball Club

Female-inspired awards

Sponsor – Nicholls Colton

Natasha Mina

Alex MacDonald

Neville Hamilton Award

Sponsor – Crouch Logistics

Matt Hampson

Manager / Coach of the year

Sponsor – BGS Accounting

Stewart Dickson

Mark McKenna

Rob Paternostro

Community Service Awards

Sponsor – Smith Partnership

Reema Bhakri

Matthew Chilvers

Martin Stanley

Under 19 / School team of the year

Sponsor – Morningside Pharmaceuticals

Ashby School U16 Hockey Team

Charnwood College Girls – Leicester Riders

Leicester Tigers Academy

Young sportsman of the year

Sponsor – Leicester City FC

William Bell

Sam Costelow

Mitchell Henshaw

Young sportswoman of the year

Sponsor – Elonex

Michaella Glenister

Maisie Elliott

Amy hunt

Junior sportsman of the year

Sponsor – Western Power Distribution

Thomas Dixon

Muhammad Ali

Deneao George

Junior sportswoman of the year

Sponsor – Qauliflex Digital

Indian King

Imogen Bowen

Megan Havers

