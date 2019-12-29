advertisement

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow continued his historic season throwing seven interception passes while the No. 1 seed. 1 LSU rotated No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bow semifinal on Saturday in Atlanta.

Burrow completed 29 of 39 passes for a career-high 493 yards as he and the Tiger offense set a record. He threw all seven hurdles before halftime, then added an eighth inning on the ground after the break. Justin Jefferson caught 14 passes for 227 yards and tied for a record for every game with four receptions.

SEC champion Tiger (14-0) will face No. 3 Clemson at the CFP National Championships Jan. 13 in New Orleans. The Big XII Sooners champion finished 12-2 after losing for the fourth time in the CFP semifinal.

Oklahoma viewer Jalen Hurts, the contestant in the Heisman Trophy voting, completed 15 of 31 attempts for 217 yards without a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed 14 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns for the Sooners. CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for 119 yards.

Nr. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

Trevor Lawrence threw 34 yards to Travis Etienne for the score with 1:49 left, as the Tigers rallied for a win over the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

The defending champions Tigers (14-0) went 94 yards in four games after forcing a strong blow by Ohio State (13-1). Ohio State moved to Clemson 23, but Justin Fields was intercepted by Nolan Turner in the end zone – after an apparent miscommunication with receiver Chris Olave – with 37 seconds left. It was Fields’ second interception of the game as he had only one of 13 games.

Lawrence finished 18 of 33 for 259 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 107 yards on 16 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown. Fields finished 30 for 46 for 320 yards, a TD and two picks, while J.K. Dobbins ran for 174 yards and a score on 18 chairs, fighting a leg injury after a hot start.

The Tigers extended the longest active winning streak in the country to 28 games, while skipping the Buckeyes’ 19 straight games.

No. 10 Penn State 53, No. 17 Memphis 39

Brown’s trip rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the Nittany Lions used a punishing ground attack to cross the muscle near the Tigers to win the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

Penn State (11-2) racked up 396 of its 529 yards on the ground, with Noah Cain adding 92 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons had 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in a dominant defensive performance.

Brady White passed for 454 yards to lead Memphis (12-2), with eight of those passes going to Damonte Coxie for 132 yards in the Bowl with the highest score ever. Tigers striker Riley Patterson set a cotton record with six field goals, including a 51-point defender.

No. 15 Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Ian Book completed 20 of 28 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown, Toni Jones Jr. Hurried for 135 yards and another score, and Irish Fighting sailed over the Cyclones at the World Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Chase Claypool added seven receptions for 146 yards and an interception for Notre Dame (11-2), which equaled its all-time record at 19-19. The Fighting Irish finished their season with six straight wins.

Brock Purdy completed 17 of 30 passes for 222 yards for Iowa State (7-6). The Cyclones fell to 4-11 in bowl games.

