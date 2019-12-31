advertisement

The national airline served more than 42 million meals of seafood, champagne, and the humble steak sandwich in 2019.

Forget the heavy beef stew – deciding which meal to take is an integral part of every flight. According to Qantas, travelers looked for much lighter dishes in 2019, with chicken and seafood being the most popular picks.

Passengers who traveled first were most likely to order Neil Perry’s signature snapper, while business travelers ordered the Humpty Doo Barramundi. In the meantime, Premium Economy and Economy flyers tended to choose the chicken salad whenever it was on the menu.

media_cameraChicken, someone? Asian rice salad from Qantas with soy cashew sprinkles

“We know that the culinary experience on board is a highly anticipated part of every flight. That’s why we work with a team of chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and service experts to oversee the design and delivery of our galley, ”said Stephanie Tully, Qantas Group’s chief customer officer. “The key components to creating a successful menu for our customers are listening to customer feedback, working with the crew that prepares the meals, and delivering the best seasonal products for every destination we fly to.”

media_cameraSnapper in Garam Masala served in first class.

The majority of Qantas customers also wanted a good glass of wine with their meal. In 2019 alone, more than 5.7 million bottles of wine and champagne were served on board and more than a million liters of beer poured into the lounges.

media_cameraHumpty Doo Barramundi served in business class.

“Qantas also donates more than $ 25 million to the Australian wine industry each year and invests heavily in cabin crew training to support the on-board wine recommendations and complement passenger preferences and meal choices,” added Tully added.

Champagne was the favorite drink of choice everywhere in the cabins. Business travelers preferred red wine, and white wine was the number one address for those who fly in business.

Seafood continued to be a top priority in the Sydney First Lounge. Salt and pepper squid were ranked the most popular choice, followed by Neil Perry’s famous steak sandwich.

media_cameraChampagne was the first alcoholic drink for travelers.

Originally published as The One Qantas Meal that every flyer wants

