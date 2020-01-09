advertisement

Pretty good

“Danger!” The Greatest of All Time went better for ABC in prime time on Tuesday: According to Live + Same Day data, the multi-day series of events achieved a rating of 2.4 in the 18-49 demographics coveted by the advertiser and 14.367 million viewers in total Nielsen.

And while the statistics for the premiere of the special moderated by Alex Trebek are by no means those of G.O.A.T. For ABC – which has been struggling with the same steady decline in TV ratings as any other network in recent years – they are certainly great.

But how well are we talking here? (By the way, we promise not to stay great from now on.)

“The Conners” and “Bless This Mess” – both are in the winter break until January 21st – are the shows that ABC is currently broadcasting at 8:00 p.m. Hour. Together, the sitcoms have an average rating of 0.9 in the main demo and a total of 4.682 million viewers this season. This emerges from Nielsen’s “most recent” data, which, if available, includes a week delay.

Obviously, these numbers are nowhere near what “Jeopardy: GOAT” made with its debut for ABC, which in demo ratings was almost three times better than the average of the time window and more than three times the average number of viewers per hour.

The premiere of the “GOAT” episode, in which Ken Jennings defeated James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter on the first night of their competition for the title of the ultimate “Jeopardy” champion, even saw an increase of 9:00 p.m. “Mixed-ish” led to series highs in both the main demo (1.1 rating) and the audience (4.8 million) and caused the upswing of “Black-ish”, which was a public, at 9:30 a.m. Season peaked at 3.1 million viewers in total.

So that’s pretty good (OK, we lied when we canceled it with “good”), but how did the reviews for “Jeopardy!” The Greatest of All Time ”compared to ABC’s lineup on Tuesday a year ago?

Well, “The Conners” aired its first season at 8pm. Slot during the 2018-2019 ABC season, followed by the now canceled comedy “The Kids Are Alright” at 8:30. Their combined hourly average was 1.0 in the range of 18 to 49 and 4.891 million viewers.

Obviously, “GOAT” also destroyed these ratings.

Aside from how much the premiere of the special outperformed ABC’s regular program on Tuesday – both this year and last year – the series of events started with numbers that ranked it among the season’s top-rated prime time entertainment programs.

At the top of this list are the Golden Globes 2020, which scored 4.7 for NBC last Sunday. In second place is ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’Eve” special, which earned a price of 3.2 from 10pm to 11pm. And in third place is the ABC TV musical “The Little Mermaid Live!”, Which was rated 2.6 on November 5. With a rating of 2.4, “Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time” comes in number 4.

If you now consider “Jeopardy: GOAT” as a series and not as a special, it is not entirely unfair, considering that Jennings, Holzhauer or Rutter win the first three games in a row – then it is just behind the highest rating, one regularly aired show this season. This is the premiere of the second season of “The Masked Singer,” which Fox released on September 25th.

ABC, which no longer reported Live + Same Day numbers for its shows other than live events in November, declined to participate in this story. The broadcast network will release Live + 3-day numbers for “Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time” on Sunday.

However, a knowledgeable person says TheWrap ABC wouldn’t be surprised if the premiere reached nearly 16 million viewers on three days.

“Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time” will continue this Wednesday at 8 / 7c on ABC.

