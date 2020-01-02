advertisement

Today, people in North America will put New Year’s resolutions into practice. These goals represent an honest effort to improve themselves, but they often fall apart as the year progresses. What if the other car you buy can help keep you motivated? A new machine to fit a resolution is a big commitment, but it can simply be the thing to (sometimes literally) steer you toward your goal.

Here are the machines that Edmunds believes will help achieve some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

Weight Loss: 2019 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA

Shedding those pesky pounds of vacation is a common resolution, and few things inspire weight loss more than a tight fit. This is especially true for cars, which is why we recommend the Miata 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Miata is a small alley that recently underwent a diet of its own. When the engineers designed this Miata generation, they wanted it to weigh just like the first model that debuted in 1990.

The versatile handling and a rugged engine make the Miata fun to drive, but it is the compact cab that offers the main motive for hitting the gym. The Miata is also well suited for weight loss solutions with a friend since the double-seater interior will make the wider passengers rubbing shoulders.

Initial Cost (Including Destination and Treatment): $ 26,650

B MAKE M MUCH SPORTING: 2020 JEEP WRANGLER

Those looking to add more unimaginable adventures to their lives need a vehicle that is similarly ready to go at a moment’s notice. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler embodies that spirit more than any other vehicle on sale today. Even though its manners on the road are unrefined compared to modern crossover SUVs, the Jeep Wrangler offers unsurpassed capabilities when the sidewalk turns into dirt.

The Wrdo Wrangler comes standard with four-wheel drive and plenty of ground clearance to help with off-road adventures. Specialty models like Rubicon are equipped with specialized features to further enhance Wrangler’s capabilities. Five passengers can get into muddy fun thanks to the spacious rear door of the Wrangler Unlimited two-door.

Initial Cost (Including Destination and Treatment): $ 29,790

B TNI M M VERY BELOW V FAMILY: 2020 KIA TRADING

It can be difficult to put the whole family on the same page for much needed rest and relaxation. Even then, choosing the right vehicle to transfer everyone around presents a challenge. Edmunds suggestion is the 2020 Kia Telluride.

Most adults will have no problem adjusting to Telluride’s third row, unlike many mid-size SUVs. There’s also room for everyone’s luggage because Telluride offers a useful amount of cargo space, even with the third row seat set.

Telluride can further stimulate you to go for a ride thanks to its easy nature. It doesn’t feel too big or heavy, and its V6 engine has no problem getting you started on fast-moving highway traffic. Your new family carrier will cost neither arm nor leg because Telluride is less expensive than similarly equipped competitors.

Initial Cost (Including Destination and Treatment): $ 32,785

YOUR VETSN THIRD: 2020 MERCEDES-BENZ A-CLASS

Self-care has become a hot topic in recent years, and if your budget can support it, a luxury car is a way to treat yourself day by day. Edmunds recently named the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A-Class the top-rated luxury sedan. The two-door Mercedes, which was introduced last year, offers a truly luxurious experience. Cabin materials are of high quality and rival those found in larger, more expensive sedans.

The A-Class also ensures a smooth, controlled ride and quick acceleration when putting your foot down. Even a Class A loaded with premium features such as 64-color ambient lighting and premium audio are priced within reason.

Initial Pricing (Including Destination and Treatment): $ 33,795

SAVE M MUCH MONEY: 2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

Cost savings are one of the most popular resolutions, and buyers looking for a new ride can save quite a bit by going with a less used car. Overall, you can save 30% to 40% by going this route. Particularly small cars offer strong value. One of our favorites in the compact wallet-friendly segment is the current generation Hyundai Elantra, which was introduced for the 2017 model year.

Highlights include an extremely spacious cabin, comfortable seating and a user-friendly infotainment system. The 2017 Hyundai Elantra comes in a number of trims, starting with the SE. The high-mileage Elantras used can cost less than $ 10,000. Medium-distance models and the wish list of Popular Equipment Packages for about $ 12,000.

You’ll also save on fuel costs, as the standard 2.0-liter engine delivers 32 MPG at city / highway combined driving, according to the EPA.

EDMUNDS SAYS: Whether you’re looking to lose weight, save money or get new adventures, there are a variety of new and used cars to help you reach New Year’s Eve solutions.

– with files from the Associated Press

