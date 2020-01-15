If you follow the coverage of the BGR Deal team in our channel channel, you know that there are currently some really excellent daily deals. Examples of today alone are Amazon’s best-selling TP-Link WA855RE WiFi range extender for $ 15.99 and the improved W-Fi extender that is twice as fast for $ 22.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-in-one time low price of $ 24.99 with coupon code 4KFIRETV, the amazing wireless camera that lets you see your smartphone anywhere for $ 28.79 if you clip the coupon on the site, Apple’s AirPods 2 for $ 129 and $ 30 off the version with wireless charging, tons of competitively priced Nintendo Switch games, the lowest price ever for the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, a redesigned Ring Video Doorbell 2 for only $ 119 instead of $ 200, up to $ 200 off on Apple iPad Pro models, a best-selling Crock-Pot Slow Cooker for just $ 17.99 and more.
There is another big deal going on at Best Buy, where nowadays there are dozens of great deals that offer great discounts on some very popular products. Here are 10 that you definitely want to see.
Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model)
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy installation for all your Apple devices²
- Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri
- Double tap to play or jump forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
- Rich, high-quality audio and speech
- Seamless switching between devices
- Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles from the Charging Case
Apple AirPods with charging cassette (latest model): $ 139.00 (save $ 20)

Apple – MacBook Air® – 13.3 ″ screen – Intel Core i5 – 8 GB memory – 128 GB flash storage
- Dual-core Intel Core i5 processor
- Intel HD Graphics 6000
- Fast SSD storage
- 8 GB memory
- Two USB 3 ports
- Thunderbolt 2 port
- SDXC port
- Battery life up to 12 hours *
- 802.11ac wifi
- Multi-touch trackpad
Apple – MacBook Air® – 13.3 ″ screen – Intel Core i5 – 8 GB memory – 128 GB flash storage: $ 799.99 (save $ 200)
Dyson – Ball MultiFloor bagless upright vacuum cleaner
Radial Root Cyclone technology
Together with a self-adjusting cleaning head you ensure that you can clean thoroughly without losing the suction.
Multiple carpet height adjustments
Allow you to easily adopt a variety of carpets and bare floors.
Combination and pedaling tools with tool holster
Helps you to climb the stairs and other hard-to-clean places in the house.
Reusable cyclonic substance filter
Removes dust and other possible allergens to promote a healthy living environment.
30 ‘cord
This allows you to clean a large area before you have to change the outlet.
Bagless technology
Saves time and energy without having to replace bags.
13.39 ″ cleaning pad
Helps you to clean large surfaces efficiently.
Capacity of 0.55 gallon dust cup
To empty the cup less often.
Rides on a ball
For easy maneuverability.
Dyson – Ball MultiFloor bagless standing vacuum cleaner: $ 199.99 (save $ 200)
Cuisinart – 12-piece pan set – stainless steel
Cookware set
Contains a 2-quart saucepan with a lid, 3-quart liter baked with a lid, 5-quart soup pan with a lid, 8 ″ non-stick frying pan, 10 ″ skillet, slotted shovel, sturdy spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs.
Stainless steel construction
With an impact-based aluminum base, it ensures uniform heating for consistent cooking results.
Dishwasher safe kitchen utensils
Ensure easy cleaning.
Safe in the oven
Offers versatile cooking options.
Tempered glass lids
Slim flat glass lids with stainless rim seal in moisture and taste. Glass is tempered for durability to guarantee sustainable performance.
Ergonomic handles
Ensure a safe and comfortable grip. Riveted handles stay cool on the stove.
Cuisinart – 12-piece pan set – stainless steel: $ 79.99 (save $ 220)
Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – Q60 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV
64.5 ″ screen
Large enough to give everyone in the room a captivating experience.
100% color volume with Quantum Dot
More than a billion shades of brilliant colors provide our most realistic image.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
View 4K movies and TV shows with 4x Full HD resolution and scale up your current HD content to stunning image quality at Ultra HD level.
Quantum HDR 4X
Shades of color and details jump off the screen into dark and clear scenes.
Quantum processor 4K
An intelligently powered processor immediately scales up the content for sharp details and refined colors.
Environment mode
Complete your space by turning a blank screen into tempting visuals or news at a glance.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for numerous entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the built-in WiFi and integrated apps from the TV.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also provide plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Movement speed 240
Enjoy great motion clarity during fast action moments.
Advanced TV sound
Two speakers of 10 W.
4 HDMI inputs for the best home cinema connection
High-speed HDMI delivers image and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.
2 USB inputs
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Manage the viewing experience for your children
With the built-in V-chip you can block content based on program assessments and check assessments of unknown programs.
Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – Q60 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV: $ 999.99 (save $ 200)
TCL – 55 ″ Class – LED – 5 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD Roku TV
Auto Game mode
For the smoothest action, the lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming.
Premium design
A dark finish, slender profile and jewel eye button add style and sophistication to your home cinema.
Free Roku external app
Turn your smartphone or tablet into a fully functional Roku remote with voice control.
54.6 ″ screen
Large enough to give everyone in the room a captivating experience.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
View 4K movies and TV shows with 4x Full HD resolution and scale up your current HD content to stunning image quality at Ultra HD level.
View content with a high dynamic range (HDR) on your TV
With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for numerous entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the built-in WiFi and integrated apps from the TV.
Built-in Roku smart platform provides access to a world of entertainment
Stream from Disney +, Apple TV +, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also provide plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
240 Natural movement
Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports, and video games with virtually no motion blur.
Advanced TV sound
Two 8W main channel speakers.
4 HDMI inputs for the best home cinema connection
High-speed HDMI delivers image and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.
Enjoy the image from multiple angles
178 ° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear view for viewers sitting on the side of the screen.
1 USB input
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Manage the viewing experience for your children
With the built-in V-chip you can block content based on program assessments and check assessments of unknown programs.
TCL – 55 ″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD Roku TV: $ 329.99 (save $ 120)
Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – NU6900 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV
PurColor
Enjoy millions of shades of color, refined to create an incredibly vivid image.
Essential contrast
Distinguish lifelike details in the brightest and weakest scenes.
Game mode
Get a head start on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag.
UHD engine
A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K image quality.
Contrast amplifier
Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all parts of the screen.
HDR formats are supported
HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10 + (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-compatible definition.
Slim design
An elegant, slim design for a modern look that you will admire. From finish to function, a well-thought-out design that surprises.
Clean the cable solution
Manages cables neatly for a clear, sleek look.
Universal scrolling
A simple way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide.
Connect and share
Synchronize your TV with your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen.
Samsung remote control
Adjusts TV functions and navigates through Samsung Smart TV menus.
64.5 ″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
Large enough to give everyone in the room a captivating experience.
2160p Ultra HD
1080p times four. With 4x the number of pixels in Full HD resolution you can see progressive images in clear, beautiful details with the highest image quality.
View content with a high dynamic range (HDR) on your TV
With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content.
Smart TV
Access your streaming services all in one place with the Samsung remote control.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also provide plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Advanced TV sound
Two full-range speakers of 10 W.
Dolby Digital Plus
Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality with all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with improved sound richness and clarity.
2 HDMI inputs for the best home cinema connection
High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p video and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.
Movement speed 120
Enjoy fast action with good motion clarity.
USB port
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – NU6900 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV: $ 479.99 (save $ 70)
HP – 15.6 ″ laptop – Intel Core i5 – 12 GB memory – 256 GB SSD + 16 GB Optane
Runs the latest Windows operating system
Contains Windows 10 Home in S mode, to do the things you want with protection you can count on and durable performance.
15.6 ″ screen
The glossy BrightView screen retains the vibrant colors in your photos and videos. Typical HD resolution of 1366 x 768. WLED backlight.
10th generation Intel® Core ™ i5-1035G1 mobile processor
Smart quad-core, eight-fold processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost technology provides dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t.
12 GB system memory for powerful multitasking
Lots of RAM with high bandwidth to keep your games and photo and video editing applications running smoothly, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs at the same time.
Solid State Drive (PCI-e)
Save files quickly and save more data. With huge amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for large gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups and more.
256 GB Solid State Drive accelerated by Intel® Optane ™
Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers fast storage and speeds up the opening of your frequent programs.
Intel® UHD Graphics
Graphic processor on the processor with shared video memory offers daily image quality for internet use, simple photo editing and casual gaming.
Weighs 3.86 lbs. and measures 0.7 ″ thin
Ultra-thin and ultra-light for maximum portability, with a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD / CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. Lithium ion battery with 3 cells.
HDMI output increases your display options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or simply see more of the big picture.
Built-in media reader for easy photo transfer
Supports selected memory card formats.
Wireless AC connectivity (1 × 1, 433 Mbps)
Connect to a Wireless AC router for almost 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backwards compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.
Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone
Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues via Skype or other popular applications. Automatically adjusts for available light.
Extra port
Headphone / microphone combo connection.
HP – 15.6-inch laptop – Intel Core i5 – 12 GB memory – 256 GB SSD + 16 GB Optane: $ 549.99 (save $ 80)
Fitbit – Charge 3 Activity Tracker + Heart Rate
All day activities follow
Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your entire day activity, such as steps, distance, climbed floors, active minutes and calories burned to show how each part of your day has an impact on your goals.
Intuitive touchscreen
With this large backlit display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions, Fitbit Charge 3 makes it easier to see statistics, notifications or the time in sunlight, at night and always.
Goal-based training modes
Choose from more than 15 training modes, such as running, cycling, swimming, yoga, circuit training and more, set a goal and receive real-time statistics during your workouts to see how you can keep getting better.
Swimproof
Fitbit Charge 3 is water resistant up to 164 ′ and automatically follows swimming training sessions and can be worn both in the shower, in the swimming pool and outside.
Wireless synchronization
Automatically synchronizes with computers and 200+ Android, iOS and Windows devices to show your statistics, trends and progress on your Fitbit dashboard.
App dashboard
Set goals, track progress and get a more complete picture of your health and fitness – all on your dashboard in the Fitbit mobile app.
Battery life up to seven days
Fitbit Charge 3 keeps insights and inspiration in day and night.
Fitbit – Charge 3 Activity Tracker + Heart Rate: $ 99.95 (save $ 50)
Samsung – Family Hub 24.2 Cu. Ft. Fridge with 3 doors French door
Cool Select Pantry ™
Full-width pantry tray that offers optimum temperature control for your food storage needs with Deli, Fresh and refrigerated options.
Twin Cooling Plus®
Independent refrigerator and freezer controls keep food fresh for longer.
24.2 Cu. Ft. Capacity
Large capacity for all your favorite dishes.
Ice Master
Produces up to 10 pounds. of ice cream per day.
Wi-Fi and Bixby enabled
Use your smartphone to control the temperature and control your fridge remotely.
Adjustable shelves
Adjustable shelves range from standard to retracting or folding, to store long items with ease.
High efficiency LED lighting
LED lighting designed to beautifully illuminate the interior of your refrigerator, so you can quickly find what you are looking for.
ENERGY STAR® certified
Environmentally friendly and energy efficient.
Food
Watch everywhere in your fridge, with 3 built-in cameras.
Family
Make your own home screen with Family Board, by adding personalized photos, stickers and handwritten notes.
Fun
Stream your favorite music service directly on your Family Hub screen.
Your house
Access your smart devices and Samsung devices from your Family Hub screen; turn on the lights, hear and talk to someone at your front door, keep an eye on the baby’s room and receive notifications before the end of the wash.
Bixby Voice 2.0
Intelligent voice assistant makes hands-free navigation possible and recognizes the user’s voice to offer a personalized experience.
Access to your smart device
Mirror your Samsung TV or Samsung phone and answer hands-free calls directly from your Family Hub.
Organize your food
Create and share shopping lists, plan meals based on the food in your refrigerator and set the expiration dates automatically.
Stay connected
Send photos and notes to your Family Hub from your mobile device.
Order food at Grubhub
Order your favorite food at Grubhub directly from your Family Hub screen.
Adjust your screen saver
Customize your screensaver with a slideshow, weather and animations.
Manage your family’s calendars
View and manage your family’s calendars and events directly from your Family Hub screen.
Samsung – Family Hub 24.2 Cu. Ft. Fridge with 3 doors French door: $ 2,299.99 (save $ 500)
