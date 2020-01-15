advertisement

If you follow the coverage of the BGR Deal team in our channel channel, you know that there are currently some really excellent daily deals. Examples of today alone are Amazon’s best-selling TP-Link WA855RE WiFi range extender for $ 15.99 and the improved W-Fi extender that is twice as fast for $ 22.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-in-one time low price of $ 24.99 with coupon code 4KFIRETV, the amazing wireless camera that lets you see your smartphone anywhere for $ 28.79 if you clip the coupon on the site, Apple’s AirPods 2 for $ 129 and $ 30 off the version with wireless charging, tons of competitively priced Nintendo Switch games, the lowest price ever for the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, a redesigned Ring Video Doorbell 2 for only $ 119 instead of $ 200, up to $ 200 off on Apple iPad Pro models, a best-selling Crock-Pot Slow Cooker for just $ 17.99 and more.

Those deals are all fantastic, but there is another big deal going on that the deal team has not reached. It happens at Best Buy, where nowadays there are dozens of great deals that offer great discounts on some very popular products. We went through all the deals and in particular came up with 10 that you definitely want to see. You can view them all below.

Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model)

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices²

Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and speech

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles from the Charging Case

Apple AirPods with charging cassette (latest model): $ 139.00 (save $ 20)

(lower price available at Amazon)

Apple – MacBook Air® – 13.3 ″ screen – Intel Core i5 – 8 GB memory – 128 GB flash storage

Dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

Intel HD Graphics 6000

Fast SSD storage

8 GB memory

Two USB 3 ports

Thunderbolt 2 port

SDXC port

Battery life up to 12 hours *

802.11ac wifi

Multi-touch trackpad

Apple – MacBook Air® – 13.3 ″ screen – Intel Core i5 – 8 GB memory – 128 GB flash storage: $ 799.99 (save $ 200)

Dyson – Ball MultiFloor bagless upright vacuum cleaner

Radial Root Cyclone technology

Together with a self-adjusting cleaning head you ensure that you can clean thoroughly without losing the suction.

Multiple carpet height adjustments

Allow you to easily adopt a variety of carpets and bare floors.

Combination and pedaling tools with tool holster

Helps you to climb the stairs and other hard-to-clean places in the house.

Reusable cyclonic substance filter

Removes dust and other possible allergens to promote a healthy living environment.

30 ‘cord

This allows you to clean a large area before you have to change the outlet.

Bagless technology

Saves time and energy without having to replace bags.

13.39 ″ cleaning pad

Helps you to clean large surfaces efficiently.

Capacity of 0.55 gallon dust cup

To empty the cup less often.

Rides on a ball

For easy maneuverability.

Dyson – Ball MultiFloor bagless standing vacuum cleaner: $ 199.99 (save $ 200)

Cuisinart – 12-piece pan set – stainless steel

Cookware set

Contains a 2-quart saucepan with a lid, 3-quart liter baked with a lid, 5-quart soup pan with a lid, 8 ″ non-stick frying pan, 10 ″ skillet, slotted shovel, sturdy spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs.

Stainless steel construction

With an impact-based aluminum base, it ensures uniform heating for consistent cooking results.

Dishwasher safe kitchen utensils

Ensure easy cleaning.

Safe in the oven

Offers versatile cooking options.

Tempered glass lids

Slim flat glass lids with stainless rim seal in moisture and taste. Glass is tempered for durability to guarantee sustainable performance.

Ergonomic handles

Ensure a safe and comfortable grip. Riveted handles stay cool on the stove.

Cuisinart – 12-piece pan set – stainless steel: $ 79.99 (save $ 220)

Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – Q60 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV

64.5 ″ screen

Large enough to give everyone in the room a captivating experience.

100% color volume with Quantum Dot

More than a billion shades of brilliant colors provide our most realistic image.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

View 4K movies and TV shows with 4x Full HD resolution and scale up your current HD content to stunning image quality at Ultra HD level.

Quantum HDR 4X

Shades of color and details jump off the screen into dark and clear scenes.

Quantum processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor immediately scales up the content for sharp details and refined colors.

Environment mode

Complete your space by turning a blank screen into tempting visuals or news at a glance.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for numerous entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the built-in WiFi and integrated apps from the TV.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also provide plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Movement speed 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast action moments.

Advanced TV sound

Two speakers of 10 W.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home cinema connection

High-speed HDMI delivers image and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.

2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Manage the viewing experience for your children

With the built-in V-chip you can block content based on program assessments and check assessments of unknown programs.

Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – Q60 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV: $ 999.99 (save $ 200)

TCL – 55 ″ Class – LED – 5 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD Roku TV

Auto Game mode

For the smoothest action, the lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming.

Premium design

A dark finish, slender profile and jewel eye button add style and sophistication to your home cinema.

Free Roku external app

Turn your smartphone or tablet into a fully functional Roku remote with voice control.

54.6 ″ screen

Large enough to give everyone in the room a captivating experience.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

View 4K movies and TV shows with 4x Full HD resolution and scale up your current HD content to stunning image quality at Ultra HD level.

View content with a high dynamic range (HDR) on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for numerous entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the built-in WiFi and integrated apps from the TV.

Built-in Roku smart platform provides access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney +, Apple TV +, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also provide plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

240 Natural movement

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports, and video games with virtually no motion blur.

Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home cinema connection

High-speed HDMI delivers image and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.

Enjoy the image from multiple angles

178 ° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear view for viewers sitting on the side of the screen.

1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Manage the viewing experience for your children

With the built-in V-chip you can block content based on program assessments and check assessments of unknown programs.

TCL – 55 ″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD Roku TV: $ 329.99 (save $ 120)

Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – NU6900 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV

PurColor

Enjoy millions of shades of color, refined to create an incredibly vivid image.

Essential contrast

Distinguish lifelike details in the brightest and weakest scenes.

Game mode

Get a head start on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag.

UHD engine

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K image quality.

Contrast amplifier

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all parts of the screen.

HDR formats are supported

HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10 + (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-compatible definition.

Slim design

An elegant, slim design for a modern look that you will admire. From finish to function, a well-thought-out design that surprises.

Clean the cable solution

Manages cables neatly for a clear, sleek look.

Universal scrolling

A simple way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide.

Connect and share

Synchronize your TV with your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen.

Samsung remote control

Adjusts TV functions and navigates through Samsung Smart TV menus.

64.5 ″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to give everyone in the room a captivating experience.

2160p Ultra HD

1080p times four. With 4x the number of pixels in Full HD resolution you can see progressive images in clear, beautiful details with the highest image quality.

View content with a high dynamic range (HDR) on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content.

Smart TV

Access your streaming services all in one place with the Samsung remote control.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also provide plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Advanced TV sound

Two full-range speakers of 10 W.

Dolby Digital Plus

Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality with all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with improved sound richness and clarity.

2 HDMI inputs for the best home cinema connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p video and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.

Movement speed 120

Enjoy fast action with good motion clarity.

USB port

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – NU6900 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV: $ 479.99 (save $ 70)

HP – 15.6 ″ laptop – Intel Core i5 – 12 GB memory – 256 GB SSD + 16 GB Optane

Runs the latest Windows operating system

Contains Windows 10 Home in S mode, to do the things you want with protection you can count on and durable performance.

15.6 ″ screen

The glossy BrightView screen retains the vibrant colors in your photos and videos. Typical HD resolution of 1366 x 768. WLED backlight.

10th generation Intel® Core ™ i5-1035G1 mobile processor

Smart quad-core, eight-fold processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost technology provides dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t.

12 GB system memory for powerful multitasking

Lots of RAM with high bandwidth to keep your games and photo and video editing applications running smoothly, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs at the same time.

Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files quickly and save more data. With huge amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for large gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups and more.

256 GB Solid State Drive accelerated by Intel® Optane ™

Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers fast storage and speeds up the opening of your frequent programs.

Intel® UHD Graphics

Graphic processor on the processor with shared video memory offers daily image quality for internet use, simple photo editing and casual gaming.

Weighs 3.86 lbs. and measures 0.7 ″ thin

Ultra-thin and ultra-light for maximum portability, with a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD / CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. Lithium ion battery with 3 cells.

HDMI output increases your display options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or simply see more of the big picture.

Built-in media reader for easy photo transfer

Supports selected memory card formats.

Wireless AC connectivity (1 × 1, 433 Mbps)

Connect to a Wireless AC router for almost 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backwards compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.

Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues via Skype or other popular applications. Automatically adjusts for available light.

Extra port

Headphone / microphone combo connection.

HP – 15.6-inch laptop – Intel Core i5 – 12 GB memory – 256 GB SSD + 16 GB Optane: $ 549.99 (save $ 80)

Fitbit – Charge 3 Activity Tracker + Heart Rate

All day activities follow

Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your entire day activity, such as steps, distance, climbed floors, active minutes and calories burned to show how each part of your day has an impact on your goals.

Intuitive touchscreen

With this large backlit display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions, Fitbit Charge 3 makes it easier to see statistics, notifications or the time in sunlight, at night and always.

Goal-based training modes

Choose from more than 15 training modes, such as running, cycling, swimming, yoga, circuit training and more, set a goal and receive real-time statistics during your workouts to see how you can keep getting better.

Swimproof

Fitbit Charge 3 is water resistant up to 164 ′ and automatically follows swimming training sessions and can be worn both in the shower, in the swimming pool and outside.

Wireless synchronization

Automatically synchronizes with computers and 200+ Android, iOS and Windows devices to show your statistics, trends and progress on your Fitbit dashboard.

App dashboard

Set goals, track progress and get a more complete picture of your health and fitness – all on your dashboard in the Fitbit mobile app.

Battery life up to seven days

Fitbit Charge 3 keeps insights and inspiration in day and night.

Fitbit – Charge 3 Activity Tracker + Heart Rate: $ 99.95 (save $ 50)

Samsung – Family Hub 24.2 Cu. Ft. Fridge with 3 doors French door

Cool Select Pantry ™

Full-width pantry tray that offers optimum temperature control for your food storage needs with Deli, Fresh and refrigerated options.

Twin Cooling Plus®

Independent refrigerator and freezer controls keep food fresh for longer.

24.2 Cu. Ft. Capacity

Large capacity for all your favorite dishes.

Ice Master

Produces up to 10 pounds. of ice cream per day.

Wi-Fi and Bixby enabled

Use your smartphone to control the temperature and control your fridge remotely.

Adjustable shelves

Adjustable shelves range from standard to retracting or folding, to store long items with ease.

High efficiency LED lighting

LED lighting designed to beautifully illuminate the interior of your refrigerator, so you can quickly find what you are looking for.

ENERGY STAR® certified

Environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

Food

Watch everywhere in your fridge, with 3 built-in cameras.

Family

Make your own home screen with Family Board, by adding personalized photos, stickers and handwritten notes.

Fun

Stream your favorite music service directly on your Family Hub screen.

Your house

Access your smart devices and Samsung devices from your Family Hub screen; turn on the lights, hear and talk to someone at your front door, keep an eye on the baby’s room and receive notifications before the end of the wash.

Bixby Voice 2.0

Intelligent voice assistant makes hands-free navigation possible and recognizes the user’s voice to offer a personalized experience.

Access to your smart device

Mirror your Samsung TV or Samsung phone and answer hands-free calls directly from your Family Hub.

Organize your food

Create and share shopping lists, plan meals based on the food in your refrigerator and set the expiration dates automatically.

Stay connected

Send photos and notes to your Family Hub from your mobile device.

Order food at Grubhub

Order your favorite food at Grubhub directly from your Family Hub screen.

Adjust your screen saver

Customize your screensaver with a slideshow, weather and animations.

Manage your family’s calendars

View and manage your family’s calendars and events directly from your Family Hub screen.

Samsung – Family Hub 24.2 Cu. Ft. Fridge with 3 doors French door: $ 2,299.99 (save $ 500)

