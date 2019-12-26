advertisement

As we spent yesterday tearing up our socks and gifts, it’s time to face the facts: you probably didn’t get something you wanted this year. I think Santa was a little out of his game. But there is still hope: Boxing Day is here, you don’t even have to leave your house to enjoy it! Amazon, the corporate god that we all adore, is throwing deals, such as anyone’s business! We rounded up some of their best deals below.

Echoes Show 5, $ 64.99

If you’re looking for a smart device, now is the time. This new Alexa is about the size of an alarm clock that manages your calendar, to-do lists and will read you audio books (bedtime stories just got a lot easier!). You can even watch TV and movies on it, and make video calls.

Planting and Planting, $ 17.53

Available in cayenne, hot jalapeno, sweet red bell and yellow chili peppers, you can grow plants right in your kitchen, even though its winter and everything outside of it is slowly dying! Bring some salsa into your life with these kits, which come with organic seeds, soil and pots for you to grow!

AncestryDNA: Ethnic Genetic Test Kit, $ 79.00

You can now trace your ethnic heritage for far less! Be honest with yourself: you’ve seen those ads where people spit on a tube and then find out that they have Scandinavian roots, and you wondered what would happen if you spit on a tube as well and sent it to the test. No wonder! In just 6-8 weeks, you will know a lot more about your family history.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 500 GB External USB, $ 99.99

If you like pretty much anyone else who has a phone, saving it is likely to be eaten by photos and videos. If you are a parent of a small person, you definitely didn’t fall into the warehouse about two months after the baby was born. So take a hot minute to buy this outdoor hardware, where all your photos can be stored (AKA, a place to dump them all until you forget them and sit them in a grave sad, digital) so you can free up space on the device.

Men’s Fossil Analog Leather, $ 111.95

With a gorgeous brown leather strap and face dial, you can now answer the question, “What time is it?” Without talking about your phone. It is water resistant up to 50 meters and is scratch resistant.

Mouse Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming, $ 69.99

It’s time to update your gaming system, and this mouse is here to help. (Not a real mouse, but a computer mouse. It would be great if a pet mouse can help you improve your gaming skills). Aside from the programmable buttons, it is extremely sensitive and you can change the colors in it!

REEHUT Mat yoga extra fat, $ 17.49

If you are looking to get yoga, it is definitely a good call to invest in a solid belt. And if you have a bad knee, then this extra thick strap will be your best friend. Available in 7 colors, the non-toxic, eco-friendly mansion comes with a carrying strap to help you take your dog down to anywhere.

Huggies diapers moving slightly (size 3-6), count 144, $ 26.10

Calling all parents: book! If you have a quantity without bladder or bowel control then grab your credit card and get into it. Great for kids on the go with its delightful fit, it is also fragrance-free (well, until your baby lets it rip), no latex, no lotion and no paraben without harsh bleach!

YI 1080P Home Surveillance Camera, $ 31.99

There has been a lot of news lately about people catching inaccurate footage on their front door cameras – from package thieves to mystery thieves and soon, you may be one of those people! (Hopefully not the ones who dropped a pin on someone’s entrance). The device pairs with your phone through an app, and if you’re using it as a baby monitor, it will detect that your baby is crying and alert you, which is tricky but useful.

Hand Cordless Vacuum, $ 35.97

After all the holidays, our homes are dirty. There are trinkets, crumbs and traces everywhere. And the only way to get motivated to clean up is to throw in some show tunes and empty this wet / dry new hand vacuum that is perfect for small spaces, pets clutter, and people who own a rug expensive that their nephew pours cranberry juice over on vacation.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush, $ 159.95

If you’re pumped for the possibility of a good toothbrush, then be prepared to go nuts! This rechargeable electric toothbrush is recommended by the dentist, removes up to 10 times more plaque and will even be paired with your smart device to train you on how to brush your teeth better in case you get lost day in the kindergarten, where the toothbrush was covered. Kiss your sad and orderly grateful teeth!

Essential oil spreader, 2 packs, $ 29.73

This has to be one of the hottest items in recent years. You probably either own one or think about what it would be like to own one all the time. And now, you can own it for less. It sprays an aromatic mist, glows in a variety of colors, goes without much extra noise, and has an automatic shut-off feature. It makes a great gift or a great thing to keep to yourself. It can also be used as a humidifier.

