For savvy travelers, boxing day sales are expected to be even hotter than on December 25th – and cheap travel deals are getting denser and faster.

The year-end sales period offers cheap flights, cruises, tours, and vacation deals because airlines, hotels, and travel agencies are tied with boxing day discounts.

After a chaotic December full of strikes and flight cancellations, low-cost airline Jetstar hopes to win back travelers with cheap fares starting at $ 29.

In the meantime, other airlines are offering low-cost flights to Europe, the United States, Asia and the Pacific.

EXPERT TIPS FOR BOXING DAY TRAVEL DEALS

The best deals we’ve ever seen include:

FLIGHTS FROM 29 USD ON JETSTAR

Jetstar’s Boxing Day Sale includes domestic flights from USD 29 from Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon). International routes for sale include Bali from $ 135 (Perth exit), Fiji from $ 169 (Sydney exit), Osaka from $ 189 (Cairns exit), Tokyo (Narita) from $ 199 (Cairns departure), Phuket from 205 USD (Melbourne departures) and Hawaii from $ 219 (Sydney departures). The sale ends on December 27th. See jetstar.com

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA FLIGHTS TO LOS ANGELES FROM 999 RETURN

Virgin Australia’s “2020 Abroad” sale includes $ 999 return flights to LA (from Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane) and $ 699 return flights to Tokyo (Haneda) from Melbourne, Sydney or Adelaide (via Brisbane). The sale ends on January 8, 2020. See virginaustralia.com

FLIGHTS TO EUROPE FROM 1019 USD RETURNS ON THE QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar Airways’ Boxing Day Sale includes return flights from Australia to Dublin from USD 1019, Paris from USD 1149, London from USD 1249, Barcelona from USD 1089 and Athens from USD 1219. Business class fares start at $ 5429. The sale ends on December 29th. See qatarairways.com

FLIGHTS AND FIVE NIGHTS IN BALI FROM USD 349 ON WEBJET

Webjet’s Boxing Day Sale includes Bali packages starting at $ 349 for return flights and five nights from Perth. Price from Adelaide from $ 475, Melbourne from $ 505, Sydney from $ 619 and Brisbane from $ 749. The sale also includes packages to Phuket, Fiji, Cairns, Gold Coast and Auckland. The sale ends on December 29th. See webjet.com.au

FLIGHTS TO FIJI FROM USD 275 ON FIJI AIRWAYS

Fiji Airways Christmas sales include return flights to Fiji from USD 275 (from Sydney or Brisbane), flights to Samoa from USD 629 (from Melbourne) and flights to Hawaii from USD 769 (from Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane). The sale ends on January 5, 2020. See fijiairways.com

Fiji is for sale, with flights starting at $ 275.

FLIGHTS TO LOMBOK FROM USD 109 ON AIRASIA

AirAsia tariffs for Christmas week include $ 109 flights from Perth to Lombok, $ 149 flights from Perth to Bali and $ 229 flights from Brisbane to Bangkok. The sale ends on December 29th. See airasia.com

FLIGHTS TO MALAYSIA FROM 383 USD RETURN WITH MALINDO AIR

Malindo Air’s 2019 Goodbuy sale offers return flights from Perth to Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang or Johor Bahru from USD 383. Pricing starts at $ 470 from Adelaide, $ 536 from Brisbane, $ 553 from Melbourne and $ 614 from Sydney for travel between January 10th and May 20th, 2020. Sale ends on January 3rd, 2020. See malindoair.com

CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHTS TO SHANGHAI FROM $ 623 RETURN

Cathay Pacific’s end-of-year deals include $ 623 round-trip flights from Melbourne to Shanghai. The sale also includes deals on flights to Beijing, Japan, South Korea and India. The sale ends on December 31. See cathaypacific.com

Experience Shanghai from $ 623 with Cathay Pacific.

$ 499 RETURN TO EUROPE WITH LUXURY GOLD

The tour operator Luxury Gold offers USD 499 for round-trip flights with Singapore Airlines or Qatar Airways when booking a trip for 2020 accompanied by Europe or Great Britain. The sale ends on February 27, 2020. See insightvacations.com

$ 899 RETURNS TO EUROPE WITH INSIGHT VACATIONS

Insight Vacations offers flights with Singapore Airlines or Qatar Airways worth USD 899 (round trip) if you book a flight for Europe and the UK in 2020. The sale ends on February 27, 2020. See insightvacations.com

Up to 50 percent discount on hotels via WOTIF

Wotif’s 72-hour Cracker Boxing Day Sale includes savings of up to 50 percent on hotel bookings across Australia. For trips until February 4, 2020. For example, up to 30 percent discount on bookings at the Reef Club Resort in Port Douglas, in the Airlie Beach Eco Cabins and in Quest on Bourke in Melbourne. The sale ends on December 26th. See wotif.com

UP TO 75 PERCENT ON HOTELS VIA LASTMINUTE.COM.AU

Lastminute.com.au offers up to 75 percent of the boxing day sale for selected accommodations in Asia and the Pacific Islands. For example, travelers can earn up to 75 percent at Bangkok’s Hope Land Hotel Sukhumvit 8, at Radha Phala Resort & Spa in Bali or at ShaSa Resort & Residences on Koh Samui up to 70 percent and up to 35 percent points until February 4, 2020 on the maledives. The sale ends on December 26th. See lastminute.com.au

Save up to 75 percent on Dhigali Maldives. Image: Lastminute.com.au

UP TO $ 700 DISCOUNT ON NORWEGIAN CRUISES

Save up to $ 700 on cruises in 2020 with Norwegian Cruise Line’s end-of-year sale offer. Take, for example, a 12-day cruise with Norwegian Jewel from Sydney on January 23, 2020 to Auckland from $ 1413 per person. The sale ends on December 31. See ncl.com

Up to $ 600 off Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises’ Christmas offer includes savings of up to $ 600 per cabin, plus perks such as free premium drink packs and WiFi. For example, an 11-day New Zealand cruise with Celebrity Eclipse from Melbourne on December 23, 2020 will cost $ 2729 per person, per double room. The sale ends on January 2, 2020. See celebritycruises.com

UP TO 30 PERCENT AT UNIWORLD RIVER CRUISES

Uniworld offers up to 30 percent discount on selected runs on popular routes such as the 12-day Rhine, the Moselle and the beautiful Baden-Baden as well as the 10-day gems of northern Italy. U are also reduced by Uniworlds Amsterdam & Brussels Bound, Vienna Vibe, Rolling on the Rhine and Eastern Europe Escape. The sale ends on January 3, 2020. See uniworld.com

Could 2020 be your year to tour Nepal? Image: Undaunted travel

$ 1 DEPOSIT ON INTREPID TRAVEL TRIPS

Travelers can secure their travel for 2020 for only $ 1 with Intrepid Travel’s Dollar Deposits for travel from December 2020. The sale ends on February 13th. See intrepidtravel.com

7.5 percent discount on TRAFALGAR TOURS

Trafalgar offers early bird discounts on its summer 2020 trips to Europe and the United Kingdom, as well as the United States and Canada. The sale ends on February 27, 2020. See trafalgar.com

