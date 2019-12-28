advertisement

Fires, protests, celebrations – 2019 was a busy year.

Through it all, Black Press Media reporters were in communities large and small, capturing moments that most will not have the opportunity to see.

We asked approximately 250 of our reporters from across the province to reflect on the year and share their favorite pieces of work – some painful, some jubilant, some inspiring.

Here are the best news photos, and why the photographer behind the lens thought it important to share them with the world:

‘Toronto Hijackers Are NBA Champs’ by Phil McLachlan for Fernie Free Press. “A whole united country; on June 13 the Toronto Raptors were named NBA champions. At a small bar in Fernie, emotion drove the roof. Pictured above is the moment before the Raptors won. It served as an important night not too soon to be forgotten. “

“Youth Climate Strike ‘Die-In’ from 1,000 People in Nelson” by Bill Metcalfe with Nelson Star. “I like it because it’s not every day you see 1,000 lying on the street.”

‘Kings for a Minute’ by Jenna Cocullo with North View. “It tells the story of hockey. And it was taken during Hockey in the hometown of Prince Rupert.”

“Head To Head” by Mark Brett with Penticton Western News.

“Veteran Opens for Mental Health, Stress Injuries” by Phil McLachlan for Fernie Free Press. “It was an honor to hear this veteran open about his struggles with mental health and stress injuries, and to encourage others to acknowledge their weaknesses and seek help.”

“Peachfest begins with a bang,” by Mark Brett with the Penticton Western News.

‘Fire’ by Thom Barker with Smithers Interior News. “There’s action, humor, atmosphere, news value, composition, heroism and fire.”

“Close Call” by Jim Bailey with the Daily Times Trail.

“Open House at North Island College” by Elena Rardon with Alberni Valley news.

